Increased Profit Forecast After Another Strong Quarter

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The second quarter of 2021 was yet another quarter in which good sales growth was combined with high profitability. Total revenues in the Group increased by 18% and amounted to SEK 322.4 (274.3) million. EBITDA result amounted to SEK 33.4 (16.0) million for the quarter and the EBITDA margin amounted to 10.4% (5.8%). The margin improvement is achieved through economies of scale due to improved efficiency in IT systems, logistics and within the organization. During the quarter, sales started in India, and Malaysia achieved full market status. In addition, the new products BalanceOil+ Premium and ZinzinoGene+ were launched.

The good profitability during the first half of the year means that the board writes up the profit forecast for the full year. The expected EBITDA margin for the full year is now adjusted up from at least 6% to between 8% -11%. The total income for the full year is expected to exceed SEK 1,400 million.