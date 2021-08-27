Traumhaus AG pays dividends again

The ordinary (virtual) Annual General Meeting on August 24, 2021 decided to distribute a dividend of EUR 0,50 per share, a total of EUR 918.456,50, for the net profit reported in the annual financial statements of Traumhaus AG for the 2020 financial year at EUR 6.488.009,48 and EUR 5.569.552,98 to be carried forward to a new account. The main shareholders had waived 80 percent of their dividend entitlement in advance.

"As a real estate project developer, the Traumhaus share price has good potential, which has been confirmed by various research reports. At the saim time, the aim of the management is to offer all shareholders an attractive dividend", explains Otfried Sinner, CEO of Traumhaus AG.

About Traumhaus AG

Traumhaus AG, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, is an experienced provider of innovative settlement concepts and serial construction using solid construction methods. The enterprise covers the entire creation of value chain: of property purchase (starting from 3,500 square meter) and project development over building and marketing up to the following support of the real estates. The guiding principle is: "We have the solution for affordable housing!" The key success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps. Since August 2018, the company has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the m:access market segment, as well as in over-the-counter trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in Xetra trading.

Traumhaus AG Investor Relations

Michael Bussmann

+49 6122 58653 - 68

m.bussmann@traumhaus-familie.de

Media:

BeckerBeratungsGesellschaft (BBG)

Klaus-Karl Becker

Neustr. 23

55296 Gau-Bischofsheim / Mainz

+49 (0) 172 61 41 955

kkb@b-bg.de

