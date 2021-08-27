checkAd

Through the acquisition of Svensk Linjebesiktning, dLab adds high-quality field inspection services to the portfolio

On August 2, it was announced that the cleantech company Dlaboratory Sweden AB (publ) acquires the Swedish company Svensk Linjebesiktning (SLB). SLB provides grid inspection services including advanced solutions augmenting traditional workflows and facilitates for effective and appropriate corrective actions.

SLB inspects electricity and telecommunication grids for grid operators, and has profound relationships with Ellevio, E.ON and Vattenfall, and others. Besides more standard power grid inspection services, SLB has introduced the usage of advanced technologies into the inspection of substations and overhead power lines, where the latter includes the usage of drones. The results from the inspections are categorized according to a classification system specified by Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI).

- There are significant synergies between dLab's existing operations within smart grid analytics and SLB’s business areas Electricity and New Technology. The acquisition of SLB is in line with our long-term goal of strengthening the offering within smart grid analytics, enabling a reliable and cost-effective electricity distribution for our customers, says dLab's CEO, Erik Severin.

Prior joint projects carried out between dLab, SLB and DSOs, has demonstrated a significant potential in combining the two platforms. By utilizing the dLab early warning system and the SLB optimized inspection services, grid operators can achieve a cost effective and powerful proactive process to avoid catastrophic failures. The combination will further strengthen the process transforming analytics to action, the contextualization, in the dInsight Analytics Platform, and support digitalization of field inspections.

About Dlaboratory Sweden AB

Dlaboratory Sweden AB (publ) is a Swedish cleantech company offering a digital platform for gathering, analyzing, and presenting condition data for managing the future power grid. Our solutions enable proactive maintenance work, an increased security of supply, and fewer power outages. We are a commercial company since 2015 and the shares are listed at Nasdaq First North GM (DLAB) since April 2021.





