The priorities of Amber Grid’s Strategy 2030 – infrastructure conversion to green hydrogen and completion of a competitive regional gas market

The gas transmission system operated by Amber Grid – main gas pipelines, gas distribution, metering and compressor stations – is an integral part of the Lithuanian energy system, playing a significant role not only for ensuring national energy security and a competitive market, but also for the creation of a climate-neutral economy.

Gas transmission system operator Amber Grid has announced its operational strategy up to 2030. In the coming decade the company will focus its operations and investments on the preparation of infrastructure for green energy transmission. It plans to prepare and transform the gas transmission system for safe transportation of renewable energy sources – biomethane and hydrogen mix as well as pure green hydrogen – to energy suppliers and consumers. The strategy also envisages the development of infrastructure and the completion of a single market and tariff area among Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Finland, with Poland joining in the long run.

“The grid of main high pressure gas pipelines developed in Lithuania will contribute to the implementation of green energy transformation by the state. Our role is to ensure technological adaptation of the system to hydrogen, organise the market, guarantee the identification of origin of green energy, and finally transmit large quantities of energy within and beyond Lithuania,” says Nemunas Biknius, CEO of Amber Grid.

To meet the public need to live in a cleaner environment, the new Amber Grid’s strategy highly focuses on the implementation of climate change mitigation objectives. In the coming decade, the company plans to reduce its environmental footprint by 60 per cent, generate all electricity used in the transmission system from renewable energy sources, and replace the company’s vehicle fleet with clean vehicles.

Preparation for energy transformation

“One of our key objectives for the coming decade is not only to expand, but also to technologically prepare the safe infrastructure for new energy sources – green gas and particularly hydrogen. This will enable and balance electricity generation from sun and wind in the future, thus significantly reducing the CO2 emissions of the energy sector. In addition, in synergy with other energy projects such as wind and solar farm development as well as hydrogen production development, this will make Lithuania an energy exporter and enable competitiveness and climate-friendly operations,” adds Mr. Biknius.