Core Assets Corp. to List on the OTCQB Market

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / Core Assets Corp (" Core Assets " or the " Company ") (CSE:CC)(Frankfurt:5RJ) (WKN: A2QCCU, ISIN: CA 21871U 10 5), a Canadian mineral exploration company, is pleased to announce it has been accepted to …

The company believes that listing on the OTCQB will provide investors with enhanced benefits. The OTCQB is considered by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an "established public market" for determining the public market price when registering securities for resale with SEC. The OTCQB dramatically increases transparency, reporting standards, management certification and compliance requirements, most broker dealers trade stocks on the OTCQB and this has resulted in the greater liquidity and awareness for companies that reach the OTCQB.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / Core Assets Corp (" Core Assets " or the " Company ") (CSE:CC)(Frankfurt:5RJ) (WKN: A2QCCU, ISIN: CA 21871U 10 5), a Canadian mineral exploration company, is pleased to announce it has been accepted to the OTCQB market under the symbol "CCOOF". Core Assets will also continue to trade on the CSE under the symbol "CC."

Core Assets' President and CEO Nick Rodway comments, "We believe that trading on the OTCQB will bring Core Assets more attention from the investment community and help increase our shareholder base. This listing is a great achievement for the company, as it will provide current shareholders and new investors with transparency and liquidity, while also exposing Core Assets to institutional investors."

About Core Assets Corp.

Core Assets Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in B.C., Canada. The company currently holds the Blue Property, that covers a land area of 26,100 Ha (261 km²). The project lies within the Atlin Mining District, a well-known gold mining camp. The Property hosts a major structural feature known as the Llewellyn Fault Zone ("LFZ"). This structure is approximately 140 km in length and runs from the Yukon border down through the property to the Alaskan Panhandle Juneau Ice Sheet in the United States. Core Assets believes that the south Atlin Lake area and the LFZ has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1970's. The LFZ plays an important role in mineralization of near surface metal occurrences across the property. The past 50 years have seen substantial advancements in the understanding of porphyry, skarn, and carbonate replacement type deposits both globally and in BC's Golden Triangle. The company has leveraged this information at the Blue Property to develop an exploration model and believes this could facilitate a major discovery. Core Assets is excited to become one of Atlin Mining District's premier explorers where its team believes there are substantial opportunities for new discoveries and development.