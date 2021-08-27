Scanfil China Investment May Add 2-3% Annual Revenue Growth, Nordea Says Autor: PLX AI | 27.08.2021, 09:07 | 2 | 0 | 0 27.08.2021, 09:07 | (PLX AI) – Scanfil's investment to double the size of its Suzhou factory in China is likely to lead to 2-3% additional annual revenue growth after next year, Nordea analysts said. The possible investment in the expansion of the current facility has … (PLX AI) – Scanfil's investment to double the size of its Suzhou factory in China is likely to lead to 2-3% additional annual revenue growth after next year, Nordea analysts said. The possible investment in the expansion of the current facility has … (PLX AI) – Scanfil's investment to double the size of its Suzhou factory in China is likely to lead to 2-3% additional annual revenue growth after next year, Nordea analysts said.

The possible investment in the expansion of the current facility has been estimated to be at EUR 6 million, and the construction work is estimated to be started in 2022, Scanfil said earlier this morning

Demand has been rising this year and there are clear signals it will remain at high levels for the coming years, Scanfil said

Demand has been rising this year and there are clear signals it will remain at high levels for the coming years, Scanfil said

Scanfil shares are up 2.5% in early trading



Scanfil Aktie





