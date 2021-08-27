checkAd

EQS-News Sunrise once again named best universal provider for businesses

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.08.2021, 09:30  |  41   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Sunrise UPC GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Sunrise once again named best universal provider for businesses

27.08.2021 / 09:30

  • Sunrise has been named the «Best Universal Provider for SMEs» and the «Best Universal Provider for Large-Scale Companies» according to the BILANZ Telekom Rating 2021.
     
  • This is the sixth time in a row that the BILANZ Telekom Rating has recognized Sunrise as the «Best Universal Provider» in various categories.

«We are delighted to have been clearly chosen once again as the best full-service provider for large-scale companies and SMEs by the largest independent customer survey,» said André Krause, CEO of Sunrise UPC. «For many years, companies have voted for Sunrise as one of the best universal providers and applauded us for our leading quality, innovation, service and value for money. We thank them for this confidence they have placed in us.»

Sunrise is winning over more and more companies with its innovative products and superior service. With the fastest and most reliable 5G network, Sunrise is positioning itself as a technology leader in the mobile communications sector and has developed diverse 5G and IoT solutions in a number of sectors - such as Smart Farming, Smart Building, etc.

With its unique, next-generation infrastructure, Sunrise offers outstanding connectivity, digitalizes the workplace, and delivers leading mobile, connectivity and work-smart solutions, either individually or as full-service packages. Thanks to these strengths, combined with its employees' competence, flexibility and commitment to service, Sunrise is constantly gaining new business customers, which in turn is leading to a greater market share.

 

Top marks in the BILANZ Telekom Rating 2021

For the past 22 years, the business magazine BILANZ has conducted the largest independent customer survey in the Swiss telecom market, with Sunrise achieving top rankings among both residential and business customers for years. This year was no exception, with Sunrise earning top marks as «Best Universal Provider for SMEs» and «Best Universal Provider for Large-Scale Companies».

 

All details can be found in the BILANZ article (pdf) 

 

Sunrise UPC
Media Relations
media@sunrise.net
Phone: 0800 333 000
Outside Switzerland: +41 58 777 76 66


End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: Sunrise UPC GmbH
Thurgauerstrasse 101b
8152 Glattpark (Opfikon)
Switzerland
Phone: 0800 333 000
E-mail: sunrisemediaservice@sunrise.net
Internet: www.sunrise.ch und www.upc.ch
EQS News ID: 1229394

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

1229394  27.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1229394&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Sunrise once again named best universal provider for businesses EQS Group-News: Sunrise UPC GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Sunrise once again named best universal provider for businesses 27.08.2021 / 09:30 Sunrise has been named the «Best Universal Provider for SMEs» and the «Best Universal Provider for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: fashionette AG passt Prognose für Geschäftsjahr 2021 aufgrund temporärer logistischer ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-News: CORESTATE erweitert europäisches Micro Living Portfolio um Wiener Trophy-Immobilie TrIIIple unter ...
DGAP-Adhoc: fashionette AG adjusts guidance for the financial year 2021 due to temporary logistical challenges ...
DGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Aurubis und Nussir beenden Memorandum of Understanding über künftige ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​​​​​​KAP AG hebt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 aufgrund positiver ...
DGAP-News: Hauck & Aufhäuser nimmt Coverage der BVB Aktie mit einer 'Kaufen'- Empfehlung und einem Kursziel ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Symrise AG: Vorzeitige Rückzahlung von Wandelschuldverschreibungen
DGAP-News: DATAMETREX AWARDED AI CONTRACT
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Bright Rock beginnt mit der ersten Bohrung in Wyoming
DGAP-News: paragon Automotive bestätigt starke operative Entwicklung
EQS-News: Ready to shine: Meyer Burger erstrahlt dank innovativer Kampagne in neuem Licht
DGAP-News: Modern Plant Based Foods Inc. meldet wichtigen Abschluß einer Partnerschaftsvereinbarung
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG publishes figures for the 1st half of 2021: stable business development despite ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Greiffenberger AG: Vorläufige Zahlen erstes Halbjahr 2021; Erhöhung Prognose für das laufende ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...