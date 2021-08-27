Sunrise once again named best universal provider for businesses

«We are delighted to have been clearly chosen once again as the best full-service provider for large-scale companies and SMEs by the largest independent customer survey,» said André Krause, CEO of Sunrise UPC. «For many years, companies have voted for Sunrise as one of the best universal providers and applauded us for our leading quality, innovation, service and value for money. We thank them for this confidence they have placed in us.»

Sunrise is winning over more and more companies with its innovative products and superior service. With the fastest and most reliable 5G network, Sunrise is positioning itself as a technology leader in the mobile communications sector and has developed diverse 5G and IoT solutions in a number of sectors - such as Smart Farming, Smart Building, etc.

With its unique, next-generation infrastructure, Sunrise offers outstanding connectivity, digitalizes the workplace, and delivers leading mobile, connectivity and work-smart solutions, either individually or as full-service packages. Thanks to these strengths, combined with its employees' competence, flexibility and commitment to service, Sunrise is constantly gaining new business customers, which in turn is leading to a greater market share.

Top marks in the BILANZ Telekom Rating 2021

For the past 22 years, the business magazine BILANZ has conducted the largest independent customer survey in the Swiss telecom market, with Sunrise achieving top rankings among both residential and business customers for years. This year was no exception, with Sunrise earning top marks as «Best Universal Provider for SMEs» and «Best Universal Provider for Large-Scale Companies».

All details can be found in the BILANZ article (pdf)

