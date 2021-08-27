AF Gruppen Rises as Profits Beat Expectations on Margin Recovery
- (PLX AI) – AF Gruppen shares rose more than 2% in early trading as second-quarter profits beat expectations.
- Q2 pretax profit was NOK 356 million, above estimates of NOK 324 million
- AF Gruppen is experiencing a strong margin recovery, Kepler Cheuvreux said
- Consensus for the full-year should be raised slightly on the back of the report: Kepler
- Kepler rates AF Gruppen buy, price target NOK 225
