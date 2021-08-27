checkAd

AF Gruppen Rises as Profits Beat Expectations on Margin Recovery

(PLX AI) – AF Gruppen shares rose more than 2% in early trading as second-quarter profits beat expectations. Q2 pretax profit was NOK 356 million, above estimates of NOK 324 millionAF Gruppen is experiencing a strong margin recovery, Kepler …

  • (PLX AI) – AF Gruppen shares rose more than 2% in early trading as second-quarter profits beat expectations.
  • Q2 pretax profit was NOK 356 million, above estimates of NOK 324 million
  • AF Gruppen is experiencing a strong margin recovery, Kepler Cheuvreux said
  • Consensus for the full-year should be raised slightly on the back of the report: Kepler
  • Kepler rates AF Gruppen buy, price target NOK 225
