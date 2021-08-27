Systemair Falls Another 3% on Analyst Downgrades After Earnings Miss Autor: PLX AI | 27.08.2021, 09:47 | 33 | 0 | 0 27.08.2021, 09:47 | (PLX AI) – Systemair fell another 3% in early trading, adding to yesterday's heavy losses on the back of the earnings miss.Nordea cut their recommendation on the stock to hold from buyKepler Cheuvreux cut their price target on the stock to SEK 335 … (PLX AI) – Systemair fell another 3% in early trading, adding to yesterday's heavy losses on the back of the earnings miss.Nordea cut their recommendation on the stock to hold from buyKepler Cheuvreux cut their price target on the stock to SEK 335 … (PLX AI) – Systemair fell another 3% in early trading, adding to yesterday's heavy losses on the back of the earnings miss.

Nordea cut their recommendation on the stock to hold from buy

Kepler Cheuvreux cut their price target on the stock to SEK 335 from SEK 357, after having just raised it on Aug. 23

The fiscal first quarter earnings were not good enough, Kepler said

The market has high hopes for Systemair's potential, and the valuation is high and with limited upside, Kepler said

Systemair's earnings are fluctuating sharply, which increases the risk; we prefer Lindab at these levels, Kepler added

Kepler rates Systemair hold



