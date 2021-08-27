checkAd

DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: DEAG remains resilient to COVID-19 pandemic

DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: DEAG remains resilient to COVID-19 pandemic

27.08.2021
DEAG remains resilient to COVID-19 pandemic

- EBITDA in the first half of 2021 at EUR 9.0 million / sales of EUR 7.4 million

- Well positioned to continue on its growth course after the end of the pandemic and entry into new markets

- Re-start in the event sector begins / conditions to return to normal in 2022 with promising prospects for DEAG

Berlin, 27 August 2021 - DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft ("DEAG") increased its earnings in the first half of financial year 2021 despite the pandemic-related slump in sales. Sales revenues amounted to EUR 7.4 million in the first six months. Sales revenues in the same period of last year, which was only partially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, totalled EUR 31.7 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) turned to around EUR 9.0 million in the first half of the year, compared to EUR -0.3 million in the same period of last year. The increase in earnings is attributable to DEAG's fully comprehensive insurance coverage and payments from pandemic-related support programmes that DEAG received in its core markets. In addition, as part of the Group's broad cost-cutting programme, costs were reduced by a third compared to pre-pandemic levels. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the reporting period were EUR 5.0 million (previous year: EUR -4.2 million) and the Group result after taxes was EUR 1.3 million (previous year: EUR -5.9 million).

DEAG is expecting business activity in Germany and Switzerland to return to normal in the fourth quarter of 2021. Preparations for the successful Christmas Garden format are already in full swing. The Christmas Garden is to be expanded to 16 locations in the 2021/2022 season. New additions will include the Christmas Garden in Paris, the first such event in France. DEAG is already seeing very good demand for tickets for the Christmas Garden and expects a total of over 1 million visitors for the 16 locations. In the UK, DEAG already expects business activity to increasingly return to normal in the current third quarter. Concerts are already taking place there again at full capacity. In August, DEAG staged two concerts with the cult band Gorillaz at London's "The O2 Arena." These were the first concerts at the venue in 17 months. For financial year 2021, which DEAG continues to regard as a transition year due to the pandemic, the company is anticipating significant increases in sales and operating EBITDA compared to the previous year.

27.08.2021 DGAP-News: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: DEAG weiter widerstandsfähig gegen COVID-19-Pandemie
20.08.21 DEAG entgeht dem Zinsproblem
20.08.21 DGAP-Adhoc: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: No increase of the interest rate of the corporate bond 2018/2023
20.08.21 DGAP-Adhoc: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: Keine Erhöhung des Zinssatzes der Unternehmensanleihe 2018/2023
16.08.21 DGAP-News: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: DEAG Classics AG wird strategischer Partner des internationalen Literaturfestivals lit.COLOGNE
16.08.21 DGAP-News: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: DEAG Classics AG announces strategic partnership with the international literature festival lit.COLOGNE
