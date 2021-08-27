RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 27.08.2021, 10:07 | 11 | 0 | 0 27.08.2021, 10:07 | Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-08-27 Loan REGS Isin XS2226974504 Coupon, % 0.125 Maturity 2030-09-09 Tendered volume, SEK mln 250 +/- 250 Offered volume, SEK mln 742

Volume bought, SEK mln 250

Number of bids 8

Number of accepted bids 3

Average yield, % 0.067 %

Lowest accepted yield, % 0.061 %

Highest yield, % 0.071 %

Accepted at lowest yield, % 50.00



Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-08-27 Loan 3114 Isin SE0013748258 Coupon, % 0.125 Maturity 2030-06-01 Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/-250 Offered volume, SEK mln 1,300

Volume bought, SEK mln 500

Number of bids 9

Number of accepted bids 6

Average yield, % -1.801 %

Lowest accepted yield, % -1.808 %

Highest yield, % -1.791 %

Accepted at lowest yield, % 50.00



Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-08-27 Loan 3111 Isin SE0007045745 Coupon, % 0.125 Maturity 2032-06-01 Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 250 Offered volume, SEK mln 1,150

Volume bought, SEK mln 500

Number of bids 12

Number of accepted bids 9

Average yield, % -1.700 %

Lowest accepted yield, % -1.713 %

Highest yield, % -1.677 %

Accepted at lowest yield, % 100.00











