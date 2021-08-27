checkAd

Quantum Genomics Presents Results from Phase IIb QUORUM Study of Firibastat in Heart Failure at the European Society of Cardiology Meeting

  • Firibastat is as efficient as the current standard of care (ramipril) in preventing the degradation of the left ventricular ejection fraction (primary endpoint) after myocardial infarction in full study population
  • Firibastat demonstrated better efficacy compared to ramipril in severe patients with low ejection fraction
  • Firibastat improved blood pressure profile in study population
  • Good safety profile observed from two doses of firibastat

PARIS, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth - FR0011648971 - ALQGC), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in developing a new drug class that directly targets the brain to treat difficult-to-treat and resistant hypertension and heart failure, today announced results of the Phase IIb QUORUM study were presented by Prof. Gilles Montalescot (Paris) on August 27, 2021 during the 2021 scientific sessions of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).

The QUORUM study demonstrates the efficacy and good safety profile of firibastat. These good results will be decisive for the signing of new partnerships and encouraging for the continued advancement of firibastat in clinical trials", declared Jean-Philippe Milon, CEO of Quantum Genomics.

"Today, based on the results of QUORUM, we know that the effectiveness of firibastat on the entire study population is of the same level as of the most effective molecule in post myocardial infarction to date, ramipril,” said Dr. Bruno Besse, Medical Director of Quantum Genomics. “In severe patients with an ejection fraction less than 50%, firibastat appears to be more effective than ramipril. On the other hand, QUORUM shows that firibastat improves the blood pressure profile. Substantial reduction of blood pressure with ACE inhibitors such as ramipril, the reference treatment, is a limiting factor of current management of severe patients. For this reason, QUORUM’s phase IIb results pave the way for a phase III clinical study in severe patients whose protocol will be finalized with a selected partner pharmaceutical company.

Highlights from the phase IIb QUORUM study are included below:

Better efficacy of firibastat than ramipril in severe patients
295 patients were enrolled in the study within 24 hours of a first myocardial infarction. After 12 weeks of treatment, the left ventricular ejection fraction evaluated by cardiac MRI, increased from 53 to 59% in the firibastat 100 mg twice daily group, from 51 to 58% in the firibastat 500 mg twice daily group and 50 to 57% in the ramipril 5 mg twice daily control group; these strata encompassing the entire study population. The difference between the 3 groups was not statistically significant.

