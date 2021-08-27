checkAd

- MOGU Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.08.2021, 11:00  |  31   |   |   

MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) (“MOGU” or the "Company"), a leading KOL-driven online fashion and lifestyle destination in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended June 30, 2021.

Mr. Chen Qi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MOGU, commented, “As we continue to make progress on the strategic transformation of Mogu’s Live Video Broadcasting business, the GMV from our Live eCommerce business continues to grow, rising by 14.7% year-over-year and accounting for 90.8% of our total GMV during the quarter. Younger consumers are shaping many new consumption trends in China, one of which is their strong influence on smaller Chinese domestic products and brands. As we look forward, we will focus on establishing new partnerships with more suppliers that closely meet the needs of these new consumption trends, while also empowering more KOLs on our platform through our short video format. By providing more fashionable and high-quality product offerings and services to our users, we will maintain a high user retention rate and ARPU. Simultaneously, we will further develop and utilize the service capabilities for commercial partners that we have built over the years to create a more abundant live video broadcasting eCommerce ecosystem.”

"During the first fiscal quarter of 2022, our total revenues were RMB92.0 million and the loss from operations were RMB98.0 million, compared with RMB132.5 million and negative RMB94.9 million, respectively, for the same period of fiscal year 2021. The overall market environment is increasingly competitive, as we see more aggressive measures being used to acquire new users, driving the user acquisition costs up. Despite this, we continue to stay disciplined and execute on our strategy of investing in and serving our brands and merchants, while diversifying our revenue structure to gain incremental growth. We will also continue to put further effort on optimizing customer acquisition costs and our overall operating efficiency." added Ms. Qi Feng, Financial Controller.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Highlights

  • Live Video Broadcast (LVB) business grew stronger, with associated GMV for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 increasing by 14.7% year-over-year to RMB2,600 million (US$402.7 million1). LVB associated GMV for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 accounted for 90.8% of our total GMV.
  • Gross Merchandise Value (GMV2) for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 was RMB2,864 million (US$443.6 million), a decrease of 8.2% year-over-year.

First quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Total revenues decreased by 30.6% to RMB92.0 million (US$14.2 million) from RMB132.5 million during the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.

  • Commission revenues decreased by 23.7% to RMB65.1 million (US$10.1 million) from RMB85.3 million in the same period of fiscal year 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to the lower GMV due to the heightened competitive environment.
  • Marketing services revenuesdecreased by 64.0% to RMB8.6 million (US$1.3million) from RMB24.0 million in the same period of fiscal year 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the restructuring of the Company’s business towards an LVB-focused model, which involves more business partners, including LVB hosts and their agencies, who take on a portion of our marketing and promotion functions.
  • Financing solutions revenuesdecreased by 5.1% to RMB11.3 million (US$1.8million) from RMB12.0 million in the same period of fiscal year 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the service fee of the loan to user.
  • Other revenuesdecreased by 38.6% to RMB6.9 million (US$1.1million) from RMB11.2 million in the same period of fiscal year 2021, primarily due to a decrease in technology service.

Cost of revenues decreased by 10.9% to RMB43.5 million (US$6.7 million) from RMB48.8 million in the same period of fiscal year 2021, which was primarily due to a decrease in the IT related expenses.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 28.9% to RMB44.0 million (US$6.8 million) from RMB61.9 million in the same period of fiscal year 2021, primarily due to optimized spending on branding activities.

Research and development expenses decreased by 24.8% to RMB21.8 million (US$3.4 million) from RMB29.0 million in the same period of fiscal year 2021, primarily as a result of headcount optimization in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 1.4% to RMB23.2 million (US$3.6 million) from RMB23.5 million in the same period of fiscal year 2021, primarily due to the decrease in the allowance for doubtful receivables.

Amortization of intangible assets decreased by 8.2% to RMB64.7 million (US$10.0 million) from RMB70.5 million in the same period of fiscal year 2021.

Loss from operations was RMB98.0 million (US$15.2 million), compared to loss from operations of RMB94.9 million in the same period of fiscal year 2021.

Net loss attributable to MOGU Inc.’s ordinary shareholders was RMB95.5 million (US$14.8 million), compared to a net loss attributable to MOGU Inc’s ordinary shareholders of RMB88.9 million in the same period of fiscal year 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA3 was negative RMB25.2 million (US$3.9 million), compared to negative RMB17.4 million in the same period of fiscal year 2021.

Adjusted net loss4 was RMB24.3 million (US$3.8 million), compared to adjusted net loss of RMB14.4 million in the same period of fiscal year 2021.

Basic and diluted loss per ADS were RMB1.00 (US$0.15) and RMB1.00 (US$0.15), compared with RMB0.81 and RMB0.81, respectively, in the same period of fiscal year 2021. One ADS represents 25 Class A ordinary shares.

Cash and cash equivalents, Restricted cash and Short-term investments were RMB776.3 million (US$120.2 million) as of June 30, 2021, compared with RMB803.1 million as of March 31, 2021.

Subsequent event

In July 2021, Hangzhou Juangua Network Co., Ltd. (“Hangzhou Juangua”), a consolidated affiliated entity of the Company purchased equity interests in Hangzhou Ruisha Technology Co., Ltd. (“Hangzhou Ruisha”) with a consideration of RMB50 million in cash. MOGU beneficially owns 59.62% equity interests in Hangzhou Ruisha upon the closing of the transactions.

Conference Call

MOGU's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Friday, August 27, 2021 (7:30 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International:

+1 647 689 5649

Mainland China, North:

+86 108 007 141 191

Mainland China, South:

+86 108 001 401 195

United States:

+1 877 824 0239

Hong Kong:

+852 800 901 563

Passcode:

Mogu

 

 

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until 11:59 PM ET on September 3, 2021.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International:

+1 416 621 4642

United States:

+1 800 585 8367

Passcode:

5687055

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of MOGU’s website at http://ir.mogu-inc.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net loss as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net loss before interest income, loss/(gain) from investments, net, income tax (benefits)/expenses, share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, and depreciation of property and equipment. The Company defines Adjusted net loss as net loss excluding loss/(gain) from investments, net, share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, and adjustments for tax effects. Beginning from the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, we combined each of (i) investment loss/(gain), (ii) gain on deconsolidation of a subsidiary and (iii) gain from investment disposals, into loss/(gain) from investments. The related financial statements prior to July 1, 2019 have been recast to reflect this change. See “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” at the end of this press release.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business by excluding certain expenses, gain/loss and other items that are not expected to result in future cash payments or that are non­recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating results and business outlook. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures could provide further information about the Company’s results of operations, enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations and do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages you to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as MOGU’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. MOGU may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about MOGU’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: MOGU’s growth strategies; the risk that COVID-19 or other health risks in China or globally could adversely affect its operations or financial results; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to understand buyer needs and provide products and services to attract and retain buyers; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; its ability to rely on merchants and third-party logistics service providers to provide delivery services to buyers; its ability to maintain and improve quality control policies and measures; its ability to establish and maintain relationships with merchants; trends and competition in China’s e­commerce market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of China’s e­commerce market; PRC governmental policies and regulations relating to MOGU’s industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in MOGU’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and MOGU undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About MOGU Inc.

MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) is a leading KOL-driven online fashion and lifestyle destination in China. MOGU provides people with a more accessible and enjoyable shopping experience for everyday fashion, particularly as they increasingly live their lives online. By connecting merchants, KOLs and users together, MOGU’s platform serves as a valuable marketing channel for merchants, a powerful incubator for KOLs, and a vibrant and dynamic community for people to discover and share the latest fashion trends with others, where users can enjoy a truly comprehensive online shopping experience.

MOGU INC.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

 

As of March 31,

As of June 30,

2021

2021

RMB

RMB

US$

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

542,076

 

602,347

 

93,292

 

Restricted cash

808

 

808

 

125

 

Short-term investments

260,245

 

173,184

 

26,823

 

Inventories, net

240

 

230

 

36

 

Loan receivables, net

99,965

 

97,566

 

15,111

 

Prepayments and other current assets

77,679

 

65,093

 

10,082

 

Amounts due from related parties

6,061

 

681

 

105

 

Total current assets

987,074

 

939,909

 

145,574

 

Non-current assets:

Property, equipment and software, net

10,780

 

10,375

 

1,607

 

Intangible assets, net

426,005

 

355,150

 

55,006

 

Goodwill

186,504

 

186,504

 

28,886

 

Investments

66,382

 

73,284

 

11,350

 

Other non-current assets

163,111

 

163,618

 

25,341

 

Total non-current assets

852,782

 

788,931

 

122,190

 

Total assets

1,839,856

 

1,728,840

 

267,764

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

19,938

 

18,574

 

2,877

 

Salaries and welfare payable

4,349

 

9,375

 

1,452

 

Advances from customers

77

 

90

 

14

 

Taxes payable

1,558

 

1,425

 

221

 

Amounts due to related parties

6,234

 

5,704

 

883

 

Accruals and other current liabilities

333,127

 

329,239

 

50,992

 

Total current liabilities

365,283

 

364,407

 

56,439

 

Non-current liabilities:

Deferred tax liabilities

17,526

 

16,366

 

2,535

 

Other non-current liabilities

2,151

 

1,812

 

281

 

Total non-current liabilities

19,677

 

18,178

 

2,816

 

Total liabilities

384,960

 

382,585

 

59,255

 

Shareholders’ equity

Ordinary shares

181

 

181

 

28

 

Treasury stock

(126,424

)

(134,009

)

(20,755

)

Statutory reserves

3,331

 

3,331

 

516

 

Additional paid-in capital

9,458,643

 

9,465,348

 

1,465,996

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

97,145

 

84,881

 

13,146

 

Accumulated deficit

(7,977,980

)

(8,073,477

)

(1,250,422

)

Total MOGU Inc. shareholders’ equity

1,454,896

 

1,346,255

 

208,509

 

Total shareholders’ equity

1,454,896

 

1,346,255

 

208,509

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

1,839,856

 

1,728,840

 

267,764

 

 

MOGU INC.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

 

For the three months ended

June 30,

2020

2021

RMB

RMB

US$

Net revenues

Commission revenues

85,309

 

65,107

 

10,084

 

Marketing services revenues

23,992

 

8,647

 

1,339

 

Financing solutions revenues

11,950

 

 

11,340

 

 

1,756

 

Other revenues

11,204

 

6,874

 

1,065

 

Total revenues

132,455

 

91,968

 

14,244

 

 

Cost of revenues (exclusive of amortization of intangible assets shown
separately below)

(48,797

)

(43,457

)

(6,731

)

Sales and marketing expenses

(61,904

)

(44,018

)

(6,818

)

Research and development expenses

(28,998

)

(21,801

)

(3,377

)

General and administrative expenses

(23,527

)

(23,208

)

(3,594

)

Amortization of intangible assets

(70,478

)

(64,680

)

(10,018

)

Other income, net

6,327

 

7,187

 

1,113

 

Loss from operations

(94,922

)

(98,009

)

(15,181

)

Interest income

4,764

 

3,304

 

512

 

Loss from investments, net

-

 

 

(1,003

)

 

(155

)

Loss before income tax

(90,158

)

(95,708

)

(14,824

)

Income tax benefits

1,247

 

211

 

33

 

Net loss

(88,911

)

(95,497

)

(14,791

)

Net loss attributable to MOGU Inc’s ordinary shareholders

(88,911

)

(95,497

)

(14,791

)

Net loss

(88,911

)

(95,497

)

(14,791

)

Other comprehensive loss:

Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of nil tax

(859

)

(12,264

)

(1,899

)

Total comprehensive loss

(89,770

)

(107,761

)

(16,690

)

Net loss attributable to MOGU Inc's ordinary shareholders

(88,911

)

(95,497

)

(14,791

)

 

Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders

Basic

(0.03

)

(0.04

)

(0.01

)

Diluted

(0.03

)

(0.04

)

(0.01

)

 

Net loss per ADS

Basic

(0.81

)

(1.00

)

(0.15

)

Diluted

(0.81

)

(1.00

)

(0.15

)

 

Weighted average number of shares used in computing net loss per share

Basic

2,728,564,089

 

2,528,531,290

 

2,528,531,290

 

Diluted

2,728,564,089

 

2,528,531,290

 

2,528,531,290

 

 

Share-based compensation expenses included in:

Cost of revenues

520

 

621

 

96

 

General and administrative expenses

2,925

 

3,694

 

572

 

Sales and marketing expenses

1,330

 

1,379

 

214

 

Research and development expenses

428

 

1,011

 

157

 

 

5,203

 

 

6,705

 

 

1,039

 

 

MOGU INC.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

 

For the three months ended

June 30,

2020

2021

RMB

RMB

　

US$

Net cash used in operating activities

(8,599

)

(11,391

)

(1,764

)

Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities

(14,214

)

82,118

 

12,718

 

Net cash used in financing activities

(5,536

)

(7,585

)

(1,175

)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
and restricted cash

(275

)

(2,871

)

(444

)

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted
cash　

(28,624

)

60,271

 

9,335

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

857,374

 

542,884

 

84,082

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

828,750

 

603,155

 

93,417

MOGU INC.

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non­-GAAP Results

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

For the three months

ended June 30,

 

2020

2021

RMB

RMB 　

US$

 

Net loss

(88,911

)

(95,497

)

(14,791

)

Add:

Loss from investments, net

-

 

1,003

 

155

 

Less:

Income tax benefits

(1,247

)

(211

)

(33

)

Less:

Interest income

(4,764

)

(3,304

)

(512

)

Loss from operations

(94,922

)

(98,009

)

(15,181

)

 

 

 

 

 

Add:

Share-based compensation expenses

5,203

 

6,705

 

1,039

 

Add:

Amortization of intangible assets

70,478

 

64,680

 

10,018

 

Add:

Depreciation of property and equipment

1,815

 

1,470

 

228

 

Adjusted EBITDA

(17,426

)

(25,154

)

(3,896

)

 

Net loss

(88,911

)

(95,497

)

(14,791

)

Add:

Loss from investments, net

-

 

1,003

 

155

 

Add:

Share-based compensation

5,203

 

6,705

 

1,039

 

Add:

Amortization of intangible assets

70,478

 

64,680

 

10,018

 

Less:

Adjusted for tax effects

(1,161

)

(1,161

)

(180

)

Adjusted net loss

(14,391

)

(24,270

)

(3,759

)

1 The U.S. dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this press release, except for those transaction amounts that were actually settled in U.S. dollars, are presented solely for the convenience of the readers. The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into US$ in this press release is based on the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of June 30, 2021, which was RMB6.4566 to US$1.00. The percentages stated in this press release are calculated based on the RMB amounts.
2 GMV refers to the total value of orders placed on the MOGU platform regardless of whether the products are sold, delivered or returned, calculated based on the listed prices of the ordered products without taking into consideration any discounts on the listed prices. Buyers on the MOGU platform are not charged for separate shipping fees over the listed price of a product. If merchants include certain shipping fees in the listed price of a product, such shipping fees will be included in GMV. As a prudent matter aiming at eliminating any influence on MOGU’s GMV of irregular transactions, the Company excludes from its calculation of GMV transactions over a certain amount (RMB100,000) and transactions by users over a certain amount (RMB1,000,000) per day.
3 Adjusted EBITDA represents net loss before (i) interest income, loss from investments, net, income tax benefits and (ii) certain non-cash expenses, consisting of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, and depreciation of property and equipment. See “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non­GAAP Results” at the end of this press release.
4 Adjusted net loss represents net loss excluding (i) loss from investments, net, (ii) share-based compensation expenses, (iii) amortization of intangible assets, (iv) adjustments for tax effects. See “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non­GAAP Results” at the end of this press release.

MOGU (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

- MOGU Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) (“MOGU” or the "Company"), a leading KOL-driven online fashion and lifestyle destination in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended June 30, 2021. Mr. Chen Qi, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
Coty Continues Momentum in Q4, with Topline and Profit Exceeding Guidance
BrainChip Named Among EE Times’ Silicon 100
Hagens Berman: U.S. iOS Developers to Benefit From $100 Million Apple Small Developer Assistance Fund and Changes ...
Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Files Lawsuit to Force Company to Allow Stockholders to Vote for ...
Apple, US Developers Agree to App Store Updates That Will Support Businesses and Maintain a Great ...
Volta Charging to List on NYSE Under the Ticker “VLTA” Following Closing of Business ...
Sun Life Taps AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Transform Digital Services
KKR to Acquire Ritchies Transport
Altria Increases Quarterly Dividend by 4.7% to $0.90 Per Share
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
AZD7442 PROVENT Phase III prophylaxis trial met primary endpoint in preventing COVID-19
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:05 UhrMOGU Inc. Announces US$10 Million Share Repurchase Program
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21MOGU to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on August 27, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten