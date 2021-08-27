- MOGU Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

Mr. Chen Qi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MOGU, commented, “As we continue to make progress on the strategic transformation of Mogu’s Live Video Broadcasting business, the GMV from our Live eCommerce business continues to grow, rising by 14.7% year-over-year and accounting for 90.8% of our total GMV during the quarter. Younger consumers are shaping many new consumption trends in China, one of which is their strong influence on smaller Chinese domestic products and brands. As we look forward, we will focus on establishing new partnerships with more suppliers that closely meet the needs of these new consumption trends, while also empowering more KOLs on our platform through our short video format. By providing more fashionable and high-quality product offerings and services to our users, we will maintain a high user retention rate and ARPU. Simultaneously, we will further develop and utilize the service capabilities for commercial partners that we have built over the years to create a more abundant live video broadcasting eCommerce ecosystem.”

MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) (“MOGU” or the "Company"), a leading KOL-driven online fashion and lifestyle destination in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended June 30, 2021.

"During the first fiscal quarter of 2022, our total revenues were RMB92.0 million and the loss from operations were RMB98.0 million, compared with RMB132.5 million and negative RMB94.9 million, respectively, for the same period of fiscal year 2021. The overall market environment is increasingly competitive, as we see more aggressive measures being used to acquire new users, driving the user acquisition costs up. Despite this, we continue to stay disciplined and execute on our strategy of investing in and serving our brands and merchants, while diversifying our revenue structure to gain incremental growth. We will also continue to put further effort on optimizing customer acquisition costs and our overall operating efficiency." added Ms. Qi Feng, Financial Controller.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Highlights

Live Video Broadcast (LVB) business grew stronger, with associated GMV for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 increasing by 14.7% year-over-year to RMB2,600 million (US$402.7 million 1 ). LVB associated GMV for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 accounted for 90.8% of our total GMV.

business grew stronger, with associated GMV for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 increasing by 14.7% year-over-year to RMB2,600 million (US$402.7 million ). LVB associated GMV for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 accounted for 90.8% of our total GMV. Gross Merchandise Value (GMV2) for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 was RMB2,864 million (US$443.6 million), a decrease of 8.2% year-over-year.

First quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Total revenues decreased by 30.6% to RMB92.0 million (US$14.2 million) from RMB132.5 million during the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Commission revenues decreased by 23.7% to RMB65.1 million (US$10.1 million) from RMB85.3 million in the same period of fiscal year 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to the lower GMV due to the heightened competitive environment.

Marketing services revenuesdecreased by 64.0% to RMB8.6 million (US$1.3million) from RMB24.0 million in the same period of fiscal year 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the restructuring of the Company’s business towards an LVB-focused model, which involves more business partners, including LVB hosts and their agencies, who take on a portion of our marketing and promotion functions.

Financing solutions revenuesdecreased by 5.1% to RMB11.3 million (US$1.8million) from RMB12.0 million in the same period of fiscal year 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the service fee of the loan to user.

Other revenuesdecreased by 38.6% to RMB6.9 million (US$1.1million) from RMB11.2 million in the same period of fiscal year 2021, primarily due to a decrease in technology service.

Cost of revenues decreased by 10.9% to RMB43.5 million (US$6.7 million) from RMB48.8 million in the same period of fiscal year 2021, which was primarily due to a decrease in the IT related expenses.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 28.9% to RMB44.0 million (US$6.8 million) from RMB61.9 million in the same period of fiscal year 2021, primarily due to optimized spending on branding activities.

Research and development expenses decreased by 24.8% to RMB21.8 million (US$3.4 million) from RMB29.0 million in the same period of fiscal year 2021, primarily as a result of headcount optimization in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 1.4% to RMB23.2 million (US$3.6 million) from RMB23.5 million in the same period of fiscal year 2021, primarily due to the decrease in the allowance for doubtful receivables.

Amortization of intangible assets decreased by 8.2% to RMB64.7 million (US$10.0 million) from RMB70.5 million in the same period of fiscal year 2021.

Loss from operations was RMB98.0 million (US$15.2 million), compared to loss from operations of RMB94.9 million in the same period of fiscal year 2021.

Net loss attributable to MOGU Inc.’s ordinary shareholders was RMB95.5 million (US$14.8 million), compared to a net loss attributable to MOGU Inc’s ordinary shareholders of RMB88.9 million in the same period of fiscal year 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA3 was negative RMB25.2 million (US$3.9 million), compared to negative RMB17.4 million in the same period of fiscal year 2021.

Adjusted net loss4 was RMB24.3 million (US$3.8 million), compared to adjusted net loss of RMB14.4 million in the same period of fiscal year 2021.

Basic and diluted loss per ADS were RMB1.00 (US$0.15) and RMB1.00 (US$0.15), compared with RMB0.81 and RMB0.81, respectively, in the same period of fiscal year 2021. One ADS represents 25 Class A ordinary shares.

Cash and cash equivalents, Restricted cash and Short-term investments were RMB776.3 million (US$120.2 million) as of June 30, 2021, compared with RMB803.1 million as of March 31, 2021.

Subsequent event

In July 2021, Hangzhou Juangua Network Co., Ltd. (“Hangzhou Juangua”), a consolidated affiliated entity of the Company purchased equity interests in Hangzhou Ruisha Technology Co., Ltd. (“Hangzhou Ruisha”) with a consideration of RMB50 million in cash. MOGU beneficially owns 59.62% equity interests in Hangzhou Ruisha upon the closing of the transactions.

Conference Call

MOGU's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Friday, August 27, 2021 (7:30 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International: +1 647 689 5649 Mainland China, North: +86 108 007 141 191 Mainland China, South: +86 108 001 401 195 United States: +1 877 824 0239 Hong Kong: +852 800 901 563 Passcode: Mogu

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until 11:59 PM ET on September 3, 2021.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International: +1 416 621 4642 United States: +1 800 585 8367 Passcode: 5687055

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of MOGU’s website at http://ir.mogu-inc.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net loss as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net loss before interest income, loss/(gain) from investments, net, income tax (benefits)/expenses, share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, and depreciation of property and equipment. The Company defines Adjusted net loss as net loss excluding loss/(gain) from investments, net, share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, and adjustments for tax effects. Beginning from the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, we combined each of (i) investment loss/(gain), (ii) gain on deconsolidation of a subsidiary and (iii) gain from investment disposals, into loss/(gain) from investments. The related financial statements prior to July 1, 2019 have been recast to reflect this change. See “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” at the end of this press release.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business by excluding certain expenses, gain/loss and other items that are not expected to result in future cash payments or that are non­recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating results and business outlook. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures could provide further information about the Company’s results of operations, enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations and do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages you to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as MOGU’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. MOGU may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about MOGU’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: MOGU’s growth strategies; the risk that COVID-19 or other health risks in China or globally could adversely affect its operations or financial results; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to understand buyer needs and provide products and services to attract and retain buyers; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; its ability to rely on merchants and third-party logistics service providers to provide delivery services to buyers; its ability to maintain and improve quality control policies and measures; its ability to establish and maintain relationships with merchants; trends and competition in China’s e­commerce market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of China’s e­commerce market; PRC governmental policies and regulations relating to MOGU’s industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in MOGU’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and MOGU undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About MOGU Inc.

MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) is a leading KOL-driven online fashion and lifestyle destination in China. MOGU provides people with a more accessible and enjoyable shopping experience for everyday fashion, particularly as they increasingly live their lives online. By connecting merchants, KOLs and users together, MOGU’s platform serves as a valuable marketing channel for merchants, a powerful incubator for KOLs, and a vibrant and dynamic community for people to discover and share the latest fashion trends with others, where users can enjoy a truly comprehensive online shopping experience.

MOGU INC. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) As of March 31, As of June 30, 2021 2021 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 542,076 602,347 93,292 Restricted cash 808 808 125 Short-term investments 260,245 173,184 26,823 Inventories, net 240 230 36 Loan receivables, net 99,965 97,566 15,111 Prepayments and other current assets 77,679 65,093 10,082 Amounts due from related parties 6,061 681 105 Total current assets 987,074 939,909 145,574 Non-current assets: Property, equipment and software, net 10,780 10,375 1,607 Intangible assets, net 426,005 355,150 55,006 Goodwill 186,504 186,504 28,886 Investments 66,382 73,284 11,350 Other non-current assets 163,111 163,618 25,341 Total non-current assets 852,782 788,931 122,190 Total assets 1,839,856 1,728,840 267,764 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 19,938 18,574 2,877 Salaries and welfare payable 4,349 9,375 1,452 Advances from customers 77 90 14 Taxes payable 1,558 1,425 221 Amounts due to related parties 6,234 5,704 883 Accruals and other current liabilities 333,127 329,239 50,992 Total current liabilities 365,283 364,407 56,439 Non-current liabilities: Deferred tax liabilities 17,526 16,366 2,535 Other non-current liabilities 2,151 1,812 281 Total non-current liabilities 19,677 18,178 2,816 Total liabilities 384,960 382,585 59,255 Shareholders’ equity Ordinary shares 181 181 28 Treasury stock (126,424 ) (134,009 ) (20,755 ) Statutory reserves 3,331 3,331 516 Additional paid-in capital 9,458,643 9,465,348 1,465,996 Accumulated other comprehensive income 97,145 84,881 13,146 Accumulated deficit (7,977,980 ) (8,073,477 ) (1,250,422 ) Total MOGU Inc. shareholders’ equity 1,454,896 1,346,255 208,509 Total shareholders’ equity 1,454,896 1,346,255 208,509 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 1,839,856 1,728,840 267,764

MOGU INC. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) For the three months ended June 30, 2020 2021 RMB RMB US$ Net revenues Commission revenues 85,309 65,107 10,084 Marketing services revenues 23,992 8,647 1,339 Financing solutions revenues 11,950 11,340 1,756 Other revenues 11,204 6,874 1,065 Total revenues 132,455 91,968 14,244 Cost of revenues (exclusive of amortization of intangible assets shown

separately below) (48,797 ) (43,457 ) (6,731 ) Sales and marketing expenses (61,904 ) (44,018 ) (6,818 ) Research and development expenses (28,998 ) (21,801 ) (3,377 ) General and administrative expenses (23,527 ) (23,208 ) (3,594 ) Amortization of intangible assets (70,478 ) (64,680 ) (10,018 ) Other income, net 6,327 7,187 1,113 Loss from operations (94,922 ) (98,009 ) (15,181 ) Interest income 4,764 3,304 512 Loss from investments, net - (1,003 ) (155 ) Loss before income tax (90,158 ) (95,708 ) (14,824 ) Income tax benefits 1,247 211 33 Net loss (88,911 ) (95,497 ) (14,791 ) Net loss attributable to MOGU Inc’s ordinary shareholders (88,911 ) (95,497 ) (14,791 ) Net loss (88,911 ) (95,497 ) (14,791 ) Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of nil tax (859 ) (12,264 ) (1,899 ) Total comprehensive loss (89,770 ) (107,761 ) (16,690 ) Net loss attributable to MOGU Inc's ordinary shareholders (88,911 ) (95,497 ) (14,791 ) Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic (0.03 ) (0.04 ) (0.01 ) Diluted (0.03 ) (0.04 ) (0.01 ) Net loss per ADS Basic (0.81 ) (1.00 ) (0.15 ) Diluted (0.81 ) (1.00 ) (0.15 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing net loss per share Basic 2,728,564,089 2,528,531,290 2,528,531,290 Diluted 2,728,564,089 2,528,531,290 2,528,531,290 Share-based compensation expenses included in: Cost of revenues 520 621 96 General and administrative expenses 2,925 3,694 572 Sales and marketing expenses 1,330 1,379 214 Research and development expenses 428 1,011 157 5,203 6,705 1,039

MOGU INC. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) For the three months ended June 30, 2020 2021 RMB RMB US$ Net cash used in operating activities (8,599 ) (11,391 ) (1,764 ) Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities (14,214 ) 82,118 12,718 Net cash used in financing activities (5,536 ) (7,585 ) (1,175 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

and restricted cash (275 ) (2,871 ) (444 ) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted

cash (28,624 ) 60,271 9,335 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 857,374 542,884 84,082 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 828,750 603,155 93,417

MOGU INC. Reconciliations of GAAP and Non­-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) For the three months ended June 30, 2020 2021 RMB RMB US$ Net loss (88,911 ) (95,497 ) (14,791 ) Add: Loss from investments, net - 1,003 155 Less: Income tax benefits (1,247 ) (211 ) (33 ) Less: Interest income (4,764 ) (3,304 ) (512 ) Loss from operations (94,922 ) (98,009 ) (15,181 ) Add: Share-based compensation expenses 5,203 6,705 1,039 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 70,478 64,680 10,018 Add: Depreciation of property and equipment 1,815 1,470 228 Adjusted EBITDA (17,426 ) (25,154 ) (3,896 ) Net loss (88,911 ) (95,497 ) (14,791 ) Add: Loss from investments, net - 1,003 155 Add: Share-based compensation 5,203 6,705 1,039 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 70,478 64,680 10,018 Less: Adjusted for tax effects (1,161 ) (1,161 ) (180 ) Adjusted net loss (14,391 ) (24,270 ) (3,759 )

1 The U.S. dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this press release, except for those transaction amounts that were actually settled in U.S. dollars, are presented solely for the convenience of the readers. The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into US$ in this press release is based on the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of June 30, 2021, which was RMB6.4566 to US$1.00. The percentages stated in this press release are calculated based on the RMB amounts.

2 GMV refers to the total value of orders placed on the MOGU platform regardless of whether the products are sold, delivered or returned, calculated based on the listed prices of the ordered products without taking into consideration any discounts on the listed prices. Buyers on the MOGU platform are not charged for separate shipping fees over the listed price of a product. If merchants include certain shipping fees in the listed price of a product, such shipping fees will be included in GMV. As a prudent matter aiming at eliminating any influence on MOGU’s GMV of irregular transactions, the Company excludes from its calculation of GMV transactions over a certain amount (RMB100,000) and transactions by users over a certain amount (RMB1,000,000) per day.

3 Adjusted EBITDA represents net loss before (i) interest income, loss from investments, net, income tax benefits and (ii) certain non-cash expenses, consisting of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, and depreciation of property and equipment. See “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non­GAAP Results” at the end of this press release.

4 Adjusted net loss represents net loss excluding (i) loss from investments, net, (ii) share-based compensation expenses, (iii) amortization of intangible assets, (iv) adjustments for tax effects. See “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non­GAAP Results” at the end of this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210827005084/en/