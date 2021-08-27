Huize Holding Limited to Report First Half and Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on September 9, 2021

checkAd

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize”, the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading independent online long-term life and health insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China, today announced that it plans to release its first half and second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

The Company’s management team will hold a Direct Event conference call on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Huize Holding Limited First Half and Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Conference ID: #5845267
Registration Link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5845267

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through September 17, 2021 by dialing the following numbers:

International: +61-2-8199-0299
Mainland China Toll Free: 400-632-2162
United States Toll Free: +1-855-452-5696
Hong Kong, China Toll Free: 800-963-117

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at ir.huize.com.

About Huize Holding Limited

Huize Holding Limited is a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China. Targeting the younger generation, Huize is dedicated to serving its insurance clients for their life-long insurance needs. Leveraging its online platform, Huize offers a wide variety of insurance products with a focus on long-term life and health insurance products, and empowers its insurer partners to reach a large fragmented client base in the insurance retail market efficiently and enhance their insurance sales. Huize provides insurance clients with digitalized insurance experience and services, including suitable product recommendations, consulting service, intelligent underwriting and assistance in claim application and settlement, which significantly improve transaction experience.

For more information, please visit http://ir.huize.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations
Ms. Harriet Hu
Investor Relations Director
+852 3180 9207
investor@huize.com

Media Relations
mediacenter@huize.com

Christensen

In China
Ms. Constance Zhang
Phone: +86 138-1645-1798
E-mail: czhang@christensenir.com

In U.S.
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

 





