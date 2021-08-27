checkAd

Sugarbud Announces Partnership with ROSE LifeScience and Entry into Québec

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.08.2021, 11:00  |  50   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV: SUGR, SUGR.DB, SUGR.WR, SUGR.WS, SUGR.WT) (OTCQB: SBUDF) ("Sugarbud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Sales, Marketing, Supply and Distribution agreement (the "Agreement") with ROSE LifeScience Inc. ("ROSE") for the Province of Québec.

Supply Agreement

Under the terms of the Agreement, Sugarbud will be partnering with ROSE to bring Sugarbud grown premium craft cannabis to the province of Québec under the ROSE brand ELEKT Cannabis. The Agreement with ROSE is subject to customary regulatory and new product notification requirements.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with ROSE to bring select Sugarbud grown premium craft cannabis strains to the province of Québec under the ELEKT Cannabis brand. The entire ROSE team is committed to delivering exceptional cannabis products and services to Québecers and we are very proud to be collaborating with ROSE directly to do so," – stated Sugarbud President and CEO, John Kondrosky.

"We are excited with the opportunity to introduce unique genetics to the Québec market and to partner with Sugarbud, a cannabis company that brings Western Canada's long tradition of exceptional select craft cannabis. What’s even more exciting for us is the ability to involve the consumers in this, thanks to this partnership we were able to give Québecers the opportunity to vote on the strain, we truly involved consumers in the product selection process to ensure we meet their needs,” said Davide Zaffino, President and Chief Executive Officer at ROSE LifeScience Inc.

The first Sugarbud grown strain to launch under the ELEKT Cannabis brand – Krypto Chronic #2 – is already available for recreational purchase throughout Québec.

About Sugarbud

www.sugarbud.ca

Sugarbud is an Alberta-based, consumer-driven boutique craft cannabis company focused on the cultivation and production of superior, select-batch, craft cannabis products. Our vision and mission are to become a trusted and well-respected consumer brand renowned for providing exceptional high-quality craft cannabis products to legal markets by delighting the most discerning of cannabis consumers.

The Sugarbud Craft Cannabis Collection offers consumers "Hand-Crafted Cannabis for a New Era". The Company is proudly Albertan and is proud to share Western Canada's long tradition of exceptional craft cannabis with the most discerning of enthusiasts. Sugarbud strives to define the intersection of product craftsmanship, quality, and value for consumers in the Canadian craft cannabis space.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sugarbud Announces Partnership with ROSE LifeScience and Entry into Québec CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV: SUGR, SUGR.DB, SUGR.WR, SUGR.WS, SUGR.WT) (OTCQB: SBUDF) ("Sugarbud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Sales, Marketing, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Denarius Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
CytoDyn Appoints Seenu Srinivasan, Ph.D. as Executive Director of CMC Regulatory Affairs
LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval for and Closing of Business ...
FAT Brands Inc. Announces Third Quarter Cash Dividend on Class A Common Stock and Class B Common ...
Osino Announces Filing of Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for Twin Hills Gold Project, ...
Sugarbud Announces Filing of Q2 2021 Financial Results and Provides Outlook for 2021
Iceland Seafood International hf: Positive results in 1H 2021 driven by good performance of Ireland and strong recovery of S-Europe ...
Missfresh Limited Reports Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Marksmen Announces the Drilling of a Well in Ohio
Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Emeli Sandé signs to Chrysalis Records
ING to appoint Marnix van Stiphout as chief operations officer, chief transformation officer and ...
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Uponor to acquire Capricorn S. A., a Polish manufacturer of components for heating and sanitary ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...