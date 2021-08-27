EANS-Tip Announcement Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 27.08.2021, 11:20 | 24 | 0 |
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the
aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content
of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Half-year financial report 2021
The company Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe is declaring
the following financial reports below:
Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock
Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 27.08.2021
Publication Location:
https://www.vig.com/fileadmin/web/Investor_Relations/Downloads/Zwischenberichte_
InterimReports/2021/210825_-_VIG_Half-year_financial_report_2021_.pdf
Further inquiry note:
Further inquiry note:
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30
Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920
Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920
E-Mail: nina.higatzberger@vig.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Schottenring 30
A-1010 Wien
phone: +43(0)50 390-22000
FAX: +43(0)50 390 99-22000
mail: investor.relations@vig.com
WWW: www.vig.com
ISIN: AT0000908504
indexes: WBI, VÖNIX, ATX
stockmarkets: Prague Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/126790/5004202
OTS: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP Wiener Versicherung Gruppe Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the
aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content
of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Half-year financial report 2021
The company Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe is declaring
the following financial reports below:
Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock
Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 27.08.2021
Publication Location:
https://www.vig.com/fileadmin/web/Investor_Relations/Downloads/Zwischenberichte_
InterimReports/2021/210825_-_VIG_Half-year_financial_report_2021_.pdf
Further inquiry note:
Further inquiry note:
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30
Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920
Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920
E-Mail: nina.higatzberger@vig.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Schottenring 30
A-1010 Wien
phone: +43(0)50 390-22000
FAX: +43(0)50 390 99-22000
mail: investor.relations@vig.com
WWW: www.vig.com
ISIN: AT0000908504
indexes: WBI, VÖNIX, ATX
stockmarkets: Prague Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/126790/5004202
OTS: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP Wiener Versicherung Gruppe Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0