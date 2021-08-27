checkAd

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sumo Group plc

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.08.2021, 11:21  |  28   |   |   

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

 

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

 

1.        KEY INFORMATION

 

(a)        Name of exempt principal trader:

Investec Bank plc
(b)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Sumo Group plc
(c)        Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Investec is Joint Broker

to Sumo Group plc
d)        Date dealing undertaken:

26th August 2021
(e)        Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, in respect of any other party to this offer? No

 

2.        DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

 

(a)        Purchases and sales

 

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales

 Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received

(pence)

 Lowest price per unit paid/received

(pence)


Ordinary Shares

Purchases

1,191

489

489


Ordinary Shares

Sales

1,191

489.5

489

 

(b)        Derivatives transactions (other than options)

 

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. CFD 		Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/

short position 		Number of reference securities Price per unit
         

 

