DGAP-News Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Results for Q2 2021
|
DGAP-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
Results for Q2 2021
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
27 August 2021
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex" or the "Company")
27 August 2021
Results for Q2 2021 ("Q1 Results")
The Company's Q2 Results are accessible via the following link:
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0114K_1-2021-8-27.pdf
Enquiries:
Travelex
For investor related queries:
Victoria.Benis-Lonsdale@travelex.com
Lan.Tang@travelex.com
For other enquiries:
Press@travelex.com
-END-
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
27.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
|8 Sackville Street
|W1S 3DG London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+44(0)7584336458
|E-mail:
|Victoria.benis-lonsdale@travelex.com
|Internet:
|https://www.travelex-corporate.com/
|ISIN:
|XS2248458049, XS2248456936
|WKN:
|A284QJ
|Listed:
|Foreign Exchange(s) Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1229420
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1229420 27.08.2021Trav Issrco 12,50 % bis 08/25 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare