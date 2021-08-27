checkAd

DGAP-News Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Results for Q2 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.08.2021, 11:30  |  14   |   |   

DGAP-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Results for Q2 2021

27.08.2021 / 11:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc

Results for Q2 2021
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
27 August 2021

 

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex" or the "Company")

27 August 2021

Results for Q2 2021 ("Q1 Results")

The Company's Q2 Results are accessible via the following link:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0114K_1-2021-8-27.pdf

 

Enquiries:

Travelex
For investor related queries:
Victoria.Benis-Lonsdale@travelex.com
Lan.Tang@travelex.com

For other enquiries:
Press@travelex.com

 

-END-

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


27.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
8 Sackville Street
W1S 3DG London
United Kingdom
Phone: +44(0)7584336458
E-mail: Victoria.benis-lonsdale@travelex.com
Internet: https://www.travelex-corporate.com/
ISIN: XS2248458049, XS2248456936
WKN: A284QJ
Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1229420

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1229420  27.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1229420&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetTrav Issrco 12,50 % bis 08/25 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Results for Q2 2021 DGAP-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): Quarter Results Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Results for Q2 2021 27.08.2021 / 11:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc Results for Q2 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: fashionette AG passt Prognose für Geschäftsjahr 2021 aufgrund temporärer logistischer ...
DGAP-News: CORESTATE erweitert europäisches Micro Living Portfolio um Wiener Trophy-Immobilie TrIIIple unter ...
DGAP-Adhoc: fashionette AG adjusts guidance for the financial year 2021 due to temporary logistical challenges ...
DGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Aurubis und Nussir beenden Memorandum of Understanding über künftige ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Symrise AG: Vorzeitige Rückzahlung von Wandelschuldverschreibungen
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​​​​​​KAP AG hebt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 aufgrund positiver ...
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Vorzeitige Pflichtwandlung der 4,00% Pflichtwandelschuldverschreibungen
DGAP-DD: MBB SE deutsch
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Bright Rock beginnt mit der ersten Bohrung in Wyoming
DGAP-News: paragon Automotive bestätigt starke operative Entwicklung
EQS-News: Ready to shine: Meyer Burger erstrahlt dank innovativer Kampagne in neuem Licht
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG publishes figures for the 1st half of 2021: stable business development despite ...
DGAP-News: Modern Plant Based Foods Inc. meldet wichtigen Abschluß einer Partnerschaftsvereinbarung
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...