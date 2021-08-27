checkAd

Invitation to Essity's Capital Markets Day 2021

Welcome to Essity's virtual Capital Markets Day for investors, analysts, and the media on November 3, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. CET

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading innovative, digital, and sustainable hygiene and health company, Essity will describe the company's strategy and continued transformation journey, as well as its work to achieve the Group's goal of profitable growth, net zero emissions by 2050 and improved well-being for people across the globe. The company's management and employees will present the path forward with a focus on customer and consumers, innovation and brands, digitalization and e-commerce, climate transition, and diversity and inclusion.

Essity is changing the lives of a growing number of people through digital innovations and sustainable solutions. The day will provide insight into the development of Essity's unique product offerings, such as TENA SmartCare, Tork EasyCube, Tork PaperCircle, Libresse Period Pants, Cutimed Wound Navigator, Lotus Sans Tube, and Zewa tissue produced with wheat straw.

To follow our livestreamed Capital Markets Day, visit: 
https://www.essity.com/capitalmarketsday2021/

The above link will contain information for those who wish to ask questions over the course of the day.

A very warm welcome!

Add Essity's Capital Markets Day 2021 to your calendar

