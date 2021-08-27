Invitation to Essity's Capital Markets Day 2021

Welcome to Essity's virtual Capital Markets Day for investors, analysts, and the media on November 3, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. CET

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading innovative, digital, and sustainable hygiene and health company, Essity will describe the company's strategy and continued transformation journey, as well as its work to achieve the Group's goal of profitable growth, net zero emissions by 2050 and improved well-being for people across the globe. The company's management and employees will present the path forward with a focus on customer and consumers, innovation and brands, digitalization and e-commerce, climate transition, and diversity and inclusion.