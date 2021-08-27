DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Sustainability Linde Publishes 2020 Sustainable Development Report 27.08.2021 / 12:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Guildford, UK, August 27, 2021 - Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) announced today it has published its 2020 Sustainable Development Report.

The 2020 Sustainable Development Report outlines Linde's approach to environment, social and governance (ESG) principles and details how the company's core values of safety, inclusion, integrity, accountability and community are firmly embedded within its business.

The report provides an update on Linde's progress against its 10-year Sustainable Development and Climate Change Targets. As of 2020, Linde lowered its greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) intensity by more than 16% from the 2018 baseline and is on track to reach its goal of 35% reduction by 2028. Through its applications and technologies, Linde helped its customers avoid more than two times Linde's own GHG emissions in 2020. Linde also reports on social programs including global volunteerism. In 2020, Linde teams conducted more than 300 community engagement projects, helping to address challenges in areas such as education and health which have increased due to the pandemic.

"We made significant progress in ESG during 2020 but more needs to be done," said Tamara Brown, Vice President Sustainability, Linde. "We will continue this relentless effort towards making our world more productive."

The Linde 2020 Sustainable Development Report is available on www.linde.com, in the Sustainable Development section.



About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.