BLACKHAWK GROWTH'S CANNABIS SUBSIDIARY SPACED FOOD PROVIDES INVESTORS WITH EARLY ACCESS TO SAMPLE PRODUCTS (NON- INFUSED)

Vancouver, British Columbia - August 27, 2021 - Blackhawk Growth Corp. (CSE:BLR; Frankfurt:0JJ) (the " Corporation " or " Blackhawk "), is pleased to provide the following update on its wholly-owned subsidiary Spaced Food Inc:

Spaced Food is giving investors an opportunity to sample its product line before the upcoming product launch, providing the ability for shareholders to try the product no matter where they are in the country or in the world. Shareholders both new and current can purchase the sample packs at: https://spacedfood.bigcartel.com/

Spaced Food will have production capacity of approximately 75,000 units per month. This capacity can be further increased as needed.

Samples will be from the following products:

Astronaut Sorbet

An "ice cream" that requires no refrigeration, is fully shelf-stable, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, is made from 100% real fruit and contains no preservatives. Each piece contains 10mg of THC.

In addition, Spaced Food has developed 3 new products and will be submitting product notifications of the following:

UFO-REO



A chocolate and vanilla sandwich cookie coated with cannabis infused dark Belgian chocolate.



The NutterShip



A peanut butter sandwich cookie coated with cannabis infused dark Belgian chocolate.



UF-EH?



A maple sandwich cookie coated with cannabis infused dark Belgian chocolate.



The 3 new "UFO" products require regulatory product approval. Blackhawk will provide updates on completion of the submission and commencement of production of the new products.

"Pre-Launch Supply Drop! Be one of the first to try Spaced Food's leading edge edible products! You'll get to sample some Strawberry Astronaut Sorbet, and one of our UFO line of chocolate enrobed cookies (samples contain NO THC OR CBD). You'll also get a bit of swag to prove you're one of the early recruits entering the Spaced Force!"