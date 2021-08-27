checkAd

DGAP-News BLACKHAWK GROWTH'S CANNABIS SUBSIDIARY SPACED FOOD PROVIDES INVESTORS WITH EARLY ACCESS TO SAMPLE PRODUCTS (NON- INFUSED)

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.08.2021, 12:04  |  32   |   |   

DGAP-News: Blackhawk Growth Corp. / Key word(s): Market launch/Product Launch
BLACKHAWK GROWTH'S CANNABIS SUBSIDIARY SPACED FOOD PROVIDES INVESTORS WITH EARLY ACCESS TO SAMPLE PRODUCTS (NON- INFUSED)

27.08.2021 / 12:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vancouver, British Columbia - August 27, 2021 - Blackhawk Growth Corp. (CSE:BLR; Frankfurt:0JJ) (the "Corporation" or "Blackhawk"), is pleased to provide the following update on its wholly-owned subsidiary Spaced Food Inc:

Spaced Food is giving investors an opportunity to sample its product line before the upcoming product launch, providing the ability for shareholders to try the product no matter where they are in the country or in the world. Shareholders both new and current can purchase the sample packs at: https://spacedfood.bigcartel.com/

Spaced Food will have production capacity of approximately 75,000 units per month. This capacity can be further increased as needed.

Samples will be from the following products:

Astronaut Sorbet

An "ice cream" that requires no refrigeration, is fully shelf-stable, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, is made from 100% real fruit and contains no preservatives. Each piece contains 10mg of THC.

In addition, Spaced Food has developed 3 new products and will be submitting product notifications of the following:

UFO-REO

A chocolate and vanilla sandwich cookie coated with cannabis infused dark Belgian chocolate.

The NutterShip

A peanut butter sandwich cookie coated with cannabis infused dark Belgian chocolate.

UF-EH?

A maple sandwich cookie coated with cannabis infused dark Belgian chocolate.

The 3 new "UFO" products require regulatory product approval. Blackhawk will provide updates on completion of the submission and commencement of production of the new products.

"Pre-Launch Supply Drop! Be one of the first to try Spaced Food's leading edge edible products! You'll get to sample some Strawberry Astronaut Sorbet, and one of our UFO line of chocolate enrobed cookies (samples contain NO THC OR CBD). You'll also get a bit of swag to prove you're one of the early recruits entering the Spaced Force!"

Seite 1 von 3
Blackhawk Growth Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News BLACKHAWK GROWTH'S CANNABIS SUBSIDIARY SPACED FOOD PROVIDES INVESTORS WITH EARLY ACCESS TO SAMPLE PRODUCTS (NON- INFUSED) DGAP-News: Blackhawk Growth Corp. / Key word(s): Market launch/Product Launch BLACKHAWK GROWTH'S CANNABIS SUBSIDIARY SPACED FOOD PROVIDES INVESTORS WITH EARLY ACCESS TO SAMPLE PRODUCTS (NON- INFUSED) 27.08.2021 / 12:04 The issuer is solely …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: fashionette AG passt Prognose für Geschäftsjahr 2021 aufgrund temporärer logistischer ...
DGAP-News: CORESTATE erweitert europäisches Micro Living Portfolio um Wiener Trophy-Immobilie TrIIIple unter ...
DGAP-Adhoc: fashionette AG adjusts guidance for the financial year 2021 due to temporary logistical challenges ...
DGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Aurubis und Nussir beenden Memorandum of Understanding über künftige ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Symrise AG: Vorzeitige Rückzahlung von Wandelschuldverschreibungen
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​​​​​​KAP AG hebt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 aufgrund positiver ...
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Vorzeitige Pflichtwandlung der 4,00% Pflichtwandelschuldverschreibungen
DGAP-DD: MBB SE deutsch
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Bright Rock beginnt mit der ersten Bohrung in Wyoming
DGAP-News: paragon Automotive bestätigt starke operative Entwicklung
EQS-News: Ready to shine: Meyer Burger erstrahlt dank innovativer Kampagne in neuem Licht
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG publishes figures for the 1st half of 2021: stable business development despite ...
DGAP-News: Modern Plant Based Foods Inc. meldet wichtigen Abschluß einer Partnerschaftsvereinbarung
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:04 UhrDGAP-News: Spaced Food, die Cannabis-Tochtergesellschaft von Blackhawk Growth, bietet Investoren exklusiven Vorabtest (nicht angereicherter) Produktmuster
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21DGAP-News: BLACKHAWK GROWTH'S SUBSIDIARY SPACED FOOD COMPLETES SUCCESSFUL FIRST RUN OF CANNABIS INFUSED SORBET AND ADDS THREE NEW PRODUCTS
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21DGAP-News: Spaced Food, Tochtergesellschaft von Blackhawk Growth, schließt ersten Produktionslauf von mit Cannabis angereichertem Sorbet erfolgreich ab und erweitert sein Angebotsportfolio um drei neue Produkte
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
13.08.21Spaced Food, die Marke für mit Cannabis angereicherte Nahrungsmittel von Blackhawk Growth, beauftragt Markenbildungs- und Marketingunternehmen mit Produkteinführung
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen