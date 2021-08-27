Nexters and Kismet Acquisition One Corp Complete Business Combination; Shares Will Begin Trading as “GDEV” on Nasdaq

The combined company will operate as Nexters Inc. and today on August 27, 2021 its ordinary shares and warrants will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the new ticker symbols “GDEV” and “GDEVW,” respectively. The Business Combination was approved during a special meeting of Kismet’s shareholders on August 18, 2021.

Nexters Inc. (“Nexters” or the “Company”), an international game development company which strives to introduce the joy of core gaming experiences to casual players, and Kismet Acquisition One Corp (Nasdaq: KSMT, KSMTU, KSMTW) (“Kismet”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced the completion of their previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”).

The transaction will deliver approximately $132 million in cash to Nexters and its shareholders, comprising funds from the Kismet trust account, Kismet Sponsor Limited, and PIPE investors Mubadala Investment Company and VPE Capital. These proceeds are expected to accelerate both organic and inorganic growth initiatives at the Company, and will be deployed, among other things, to fund the development of new products with a focus on further expansion into more casual genres, the launch of games across additional geographies, and deals with premier gaming companies through Nexters’ well-established connections in the gaming industry. Nexters’ public listing is also expected to support its aim to become the leading consolidator in the gaming space in Russian speaking countries, Eastern Europe and beyond, capitalizing on the significant opportunity in the market while deploying its proven value creation playbook to support other companies and driving meaningful synergies over time.

“This amazing moment wouldn’t be possible without the passion and dedication of our awesome team, business partners, partner platforms, and many others,” said Andrey Fadeev, Nexters Co-founder & CEO. “We’ve managed to build Nexters with such wonderful people around us by delivering great games for our millions of players – as a public company, we will continue our goal to transform the user experience and deliver blockbuster titles for gamers around the globe.”

Ivan Tavrin, Chairman and CEO of Kismet Acquisition One Corp, said, “On behalf of the Kismet team, I am thrilled to bring Nexters and its innovative products to the public markets. Andrey and his team have built a mobile, web and social gaming powerhouse that can boast some of the world’s most popular titles. We are excited to support Nexters’ continued growth and see Nexters established as a leader in the expanding gaming industry.”