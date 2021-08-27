checkAd

Nexters and Kismet Acquisition One Corp Complete Business Combination; Shares Will Begin Trading as “GDEV” on Nasdaq

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.08.2021, 12:00  |  28   |   |   

Nexters Inc. (“Nexters” or the “Company”), an international game development company which strives to introduce the joy of core gaming experiences to casual players, and Kismet Acquisition One Corp (Nasdaq: KSMT, KSMTU, KSMTW) (“Kismet”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced the completion of their previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”).

The combined company will operate as Nexters Inc. and today on August 27, 2021 its ordinary shares and warrants will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the new ticker symbols “GDEV” and “GDEVW,” respectively. The Business Combination was approved during a special meeting of Kismet’s shareholders on August 18, 2021.

The transaction will deliver approximately $132 million in cash to Nexters and its shareholders, comprising funds from the Kismet trust account, Kismet Sponsor Limited, and PIPE investors Mubadala Investment Company and VPE Capital. These proceeds are expected to accelerate both organic and inorganic growth initiatives at the Company, and will be deployed, among other things, to fund the development of new products with a focus on further expansion into more casual genres, the launch of games across additional geographies, and deals with premier gaming companies through Nexters’ well-established connections in the gaming industry. Nexters’ public listing is also expected to support its aim to become the leading consolidator in the gaming space in Russian speaking countries, Eastern Europe and beyond, capitalizing on the significant opportunity in the market while deploying its proven value creation playbook to support other companies and driving meaningful synergies over time.

“This amazing moment wouldn’t be possible without the passion and dedication of our awesome team, business partners, partner platforms, and many others,” said Andrey Fadeev, Nexters Co-founder & CEO. “We’ve managed to build Nexters with such wonderful people around us by delivering great games for our millions of players – as a public company, we will continue our goal to transform the user experience and deliver blockbuster titles for gamers around the globe.”

Ivan Tavrin, Chairman and CEO of Kismet Acquisition One Corp, said, “On behalf of the Kismet team, I am thrilled to bring Nexters and its innovative products to the public markets. Andrey and his team have built a mobile, web and social gaming powerhouse that can boast some of the world’s most popular titles. We are excited to support Nexters’ continued growth and see Nexters established as a leader in the expanding gaming industry.”

Seite 1 von 2
Kismet Acquisition One Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nexters and Kismet Acquisition One Corp Complete Business Combination; Shares Will Begin Trading as “GDEV” on Nasdaq Nexters Inc. (“Nexters” or the “Company”), an international game development company which strives to introduce the joy of core gaming experiences to casual players, and Kismet Acquisition One Corp (Nasdaq: KSMT, KSMTU, KSMTW) (“Kismet”), a publicly …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
Coty Continues Momentum in Q4, with Topline and Profit Exceeding Guidance
BrainChip Named Among EE Times’ Silicon 100
Hagens Berman: U.S. iOS Developers to Benefit From $100 Million Apple Small Developer Assistance Fund and Changes ...
Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Files Lawsuit to Force Company to Allow Stockholders to Vote for ...
Apple, US Developers Agree to App Store Updates That Will Support Businesses and Maintain a Great ...
Volta Charging to List on NYSE Under the Ticker “VLTA” Following Closing of Business ...
Sun Life Taps AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Transform Digital Services
OSE Immunotherapeutics and ARCAGY-GINECO Announce First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Clinical ...
KKR to Acquire Ritchies Transport
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
AZD7442 PROVENT Phase III prophylaxis trial met primary endpoint in preventing COVID-19
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.07.21Nexters Officially Releases Chibi Island, a New Farm and Adventure Mobile Game, After Successful Soft Launch
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten