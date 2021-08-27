checkAd

NorthWest Copper Announces Results of 2021 AGM

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.08.2021, 12:00  |  27   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper (“NorthWest” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NWST) (OTCQX: NWCCF) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) held August 26, 2021.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Company. At the AGM all incumbent directors, Mark O’Dea, David W. Moore, Sean Tetzlaff, Lewis V. Lawrick, Teodora Dechev and Richard Bailes, were re-elected to the Board, and Peter Bell, NorthWest’s President and CEO, was elected to the Board.

Shareholders also voted in favour of (i) re-appointing Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing directors to fix their remuneration; and (ii) re-approving the Company’s Stock Option Plan.

A total of 24,182,831 common shares were voted, representing 19.07% of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the meeting.

The Company would also like to announce that Mark O’Dea is moving from Executive Chairman of the Board to non-executive Chairman of the Board.

About NorthWest Copper:

NorthWest Copper is a new copper-gold explorer and developer with an exciting pipeline of projects in British Columbia. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, Northwest Copper is well positioned to participate fully in a strengthening global copper market. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of NorthWest Copper Corp.

“Peter Bell”

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Adrian O’Brien, Director Marketing & Communications
Tel: 604-809-6890
Email: aobrien@northwestcopper.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





