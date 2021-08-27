Fobi Launches CheckVax Digital Proof of Vaccination Service To Provide Global Venues And Businesses With Solution To Immediately Comply With Government Or Self Imposed Vaccine Mandates

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI:TSXV) (FOBIF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Fobi"), a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement is pleased to announce the release of its new Digital Proof of Vaccination service CheckVax, to help venues and businesses comply and immediately participate in government vaccine mandates. CheckVax seamlessly integrates into Fobi’s existing Venue Management and Wallet pass technology in order to improve the speed and ease of vaccine verification at venues, events, schools, movie theaters, hotels, gyms and other mass gathering sites at a high risk of transmission of the coronavirus.

CheckVax Incorporates Fobi World Leading Wallet Pass Technology And Venue Management Platform To Deliver The Easiest To Use Proof Of Vaccine Solution In The Market

Tamer Shafik, Fobi CTO stated, “This is an exciting product launch for Fobi as it incorporates our existing world leading Wallet pass technology and venue management platform to immediately solve a major problem faced by millions of businesses left scrambling to comply with government vaccination mandates. Quite simply, we believe we have architected and delivered the fastest and easiest to use proof of vaccine solution in the market today.”

CHECKVAX WORKS AS A STAND ALONE SOLUTION OR PLUGS SEAMLESSLY INTO ANY CURRENT OR EXISTING GOVERNMENT VACCINATION VERIFICATION PROGRAM

Fobi’s CheckVax digital proof of vaccination service can act as a stand-alone service that can be implemented by venues or organizations worldwide into existing platforms, as well as bolt onto any other digital proof of vaccination verification program. CheckVax can support any government or corporate digital vaccination verification service in the world.

Fobi CEO Rob Anson stated, “Our latest product offering drives up the value of Fobi immensely for operators facing continuously evolving public health orders while their guests try to prove their vaccinations. We are excited to be able to support existing businesses with our app-less, digital vaccine solution. CheckVax’s digital activation couples safe vaccine verification with customer engagement, commerce, and sponsorships to give businesses a powerful, end-to-end product. As always, Fobi is ahead of the curve in anticipating the market needs and we’ve shown it again by getting CheckVax into the market at the right time.”