checkAd

Electrolux EGM Approves 2:1 Share Split

Autor: PLX AI
27.08.2021, 12:01  |  21   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Electrolux EGM resolved on an automatic share redemption procedure, including a 2:1 share split, a reduction of the share capital by redemption of shares, and an increase of the share capital by way of a bonus issue. The procedure means …

  • (PLX AI) – Electrolux EGM resolved on an automatic share redemption procedure, including a 2:1 share split, a reduction of the share capital by redemption of shares, and an increase of the share capital by way of a bonus issue.
  • The procedure means that a total of SEK 4,886 million will be distributed to the shareholders, which corresponds to SEK 17.00 per share
  • The record date for share split and receipt of redemption shares will be October 5
Electrolux (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Electrolux EGM Approves 2:1 Share Split (PLX AI) – Electrolux EGM resolved on an automatic share redemption procedure, including a 2:1 share split, a reduction of the share capital by redemption of shares, and an increase of the share capital by way of a bonus issue. The procedure means …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alpha Bank H1 Normalized Profit After Tax EUR 213 Million
Fashionette Cuts Outlook Because of Logistics Challenges
CTS Eventim French Joint Venture in Final Talks for 2024 Olympics Deal
Vestas Cut to Hold from Buy at Societe Generale
Scanfil China Investment May Add 2-3% Annual Revenue Growth, Nordea Says
Vestas Is Too Expensive, Handelsbanken Says, Reiterating Sell
Borussia Dortmund Chairman Resigns for Health Reasons
SP Group Half Year Revenue DKK 1,238.5 Million vs. Estimate DKK 1,211 Million
Hoegh LNG Q2 EBITDA USD 52.7 Million; Sees Positive Effects in Q3
Systemair Q1 EBIT SEK 210 Million vs. Estimate SEK 248 Million
Titel
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Nel Falls Again as Several Brokers Cut Price Targets, but Bank of America Reiterates Buy
Siemens Energy Gets HVDC Contract for SuedLink
Vestas Gets 2 Orders in Poland of Total 50 MW
Mowi Q2 Revenue in Line with Expectations; to Pay Special Dividend
Kambi Buys Abios for SEK 150 Million in Cash, up to SEK 120 Million in Earnouts
Bayer Says FDA Approves Xarelto Plus Aspirin for Peripheral Artery Disease Indication
Eurazeo to Sell Stake in Seqens to SK Capital
GE Renewable Energy, PKN ORLEN to Cooperate on New Offshore Wind Leases in Poland
GE Renewable Energy, PKN ORLEN to Cooperate on New Offshore Wind Leases in Poland
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Outokumpu Q2 Earnings Top Consensus; Sees Stronger Sales Growth in Second Half
Yara Sells Salitre Phosphate Mining Project in Brazil for USD 410 Million
BioNTech Q2 Revenue Much Better Than Expected; Posts EUR 2.8 Billion Profit
Schaeffler Sells Chain Drive Systems Business to Private Equity Fund
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Geberit Hires Tobias Knechtle as New CFO