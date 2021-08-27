Electrolux EGM Approves 2:1 Share Split
(PLX AI) – Electrolux EGM resolved on an automatic share redemption procedure, including a 2:1 share split, a reduction of the share capital by redemption of shares, and an increase of the share capital by way of a bonus issue. The procedure means …
(PLX AI) – Electrolux EGM resolved on an automatic share redemption procedure, including a 2:1 share split, a reduction of the share capital by redemption of shares, and an increase of the share capital by way of a bonus issue. The procedure means …
- (PLX AI) – Electrolux EGM resolved on an automatic share redemption procedure, including a 2:1 share split, a reduction of the share capital by redemption of shares, and an increase of the share capital by way of a bonus issue.
- The procedure means that a total of SEK 4,886 million will be distributed to the shareholders, which corresponds to SEK 17.00 per share
- The record date for share split and receipt of redemption shares will be October 5
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare