DGAP-News Deutsche Post AG: Form notification of share repurchase programme

27.08.2021 / 12:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Form notification of share repurchase programme
August 27th, 2021

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission (as amended or replaced from time to time)

In March 2021 the Company's Management Board resolved to undertake a programme of share buybacks (Buyback Programme) of Deutsche Post AG for up to 30 million shares at a total purchase price of up to €1 billion. The repurchased shares will either be retired or used to service long-term executive remuneration plans.

The repurchase via the stock exchange has started on May 10th, 2021 and will end in March 2022 the latest. The Buyback Programme is based on the authorization of the Annual General Meeting of May 6th, 2021, valid until May 5th, 2026 to launch a share buyback programme in the amount of up to 10% of the Company's share capital existing at the date the resolution on the share buyback is adopted. The purchase price may not exceed the average share price prior to the effective date of the transaction by more than 10%, and may not be fixed more than 20% below it. The average share price is the non-volume-weighted average of the closing prices of the Company's shares in Xetra trading (or a comparable successor system) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the last five trading days. The effective date is the date of the purchase or, if earlier, the date on which a commitment to purchase is entered into.

At the moment a first tranche, which started on May 10th, 2021 with a maximum total purchase price of up to EUR 500m representing then up to 0.79% of the share capital of the Company is carried out until September 24th, 2021.

The second tranche with a total volume of up to €500 million, representing approx. 0.67% of the share capital of the Company at the current share price, will be carried out between August 30th, 2021 and March 7th, 2022 on the basis of an irrevocable arrangement by an independent financial service provider. That means that for a limited period of time both tranches are executed in parallel.

Disclaimer

