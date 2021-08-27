checkAd

Volta Announces New Station Installation in Yelm, Washington

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.08.2021, 12:30  |  26   |   |   

Volta Inc. (“Volta”), an industry leader in commerce-centric electric vehicle (“EV”) charging networks, announced today that it has further extended its market penetration with the installation of new charging stations at Safeway in Washington. The exact address of these charging stations is 1109 Yelm Ave E, Yelm, Washington 98597.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210827005038/en/

Volta announces new station installation in Yelm, Washington. (Photo: Business Wire)

Volta announces new station installation in Yelm, Washington. (Photo: Business Wire)

Founded on the premise that the electrification of mobility is likely to be a transformational shift, Volta builds and operates a nationwide EV charging network that has among the best utilization per station in the EV charging industry for the United States. Centered around capturing new spending habits expected to result from the shift to electric vehicles, Volta seeks to transform the fueling industry by building open-network charging stations in locations where drivers already spend their time and money, including grocery stores, pharmacies and other retail locations.

The new charging stations at Safeway further Volta’s mission to build convenient, simple and delightful charging infrastructure that is seamlessly incorporated into a driver’s everyday experience. There are now 24 Safeway locations in Washington with Volta stations.

About Volta

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) is an industry leader in commerce-centric EV charging networks. Volta’s vision is to build EV charging networks that capitalize on and catalyze the shift from combustion-powered miles to electric miles by placing stations where consumers live, work, shop and play. By leveraging a data-driven understanding of driver behavior to deliver EV charging solutions that fit seamlessly into drivers’ daily routines, Volta’s goal is to benefit consumers, brands and real-estate locations while helping to build the infrastructure of the future. As part of Volta’s unique EV charging offering, its stations allow it to enhance its site hosts’ and strategic partners’ core commercial interests, creating a new means for them to benefit from the transformative shift to electric mobility. To learn more, visit www.voltacharging.com.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Volta Announces New Station Installation in Yelm, Washington Volta Inc. (“Volta”), an industry leader in commerce-centric electric vehicle (“EV”) charging networks, announced today that it has further extended its market penetration with the installation of new charging stations at Safeway in Washington. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
BrainChip Named Among EE Times’ Silicon 100
Hagens Berman: U.S. iOS Developers to Benefit From $100 Million Apple Small Developer Assistance Fund and Changes ...
Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Files Lawsuit to Force Company to Allow Stockholders to Vote for ...
Apple, US Developers Agree to App Store Updates That Will Support Businesses and Maintain a Great ...
Volta Charging to List on NYSE Under the Ticker “VLTA” Following Closing of Business ...
Sun Life Taps AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Transform Digital Services
OSE Immunotherapeutics and ARCAGY-GINECO Announce First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Clinical ...
Ocean Capital Comments on UBS’ Second Postponement of the Annual Meetings for Certain Closed-End ...
KKR to Acquire Ritchies Transport
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering