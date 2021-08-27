lima, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, August 26th, 2021 – Credicorp Ltd. announces to its shareholders and the market that the Board of Directors, in its session held on August 26th, 2021, approved the distribution of dividend according to the Bye-Laws of the Company, and considering a total net income of S/346,894,407.43, attained in the financial year 2020 and additional funds from the account non-restricted special reserves.

The Board agreed unanimously to pay its shareholders a cash dividend of S/471,911,585.00, for a total of 94,382,317 outstanding shares, which is equivalent to S/ 5.0000 per share. The cash dividend shall be paid out on October 7th, 2021, without withholding tax at source, to shareholders of record on September 15th, 2021.