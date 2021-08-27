checkAd

Viomi Technology Launched V3 Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner Featuring 3-in-1 Sweep, Mop & Vacuum

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd ("Viomi" or the "Company"), a leading IoT @ Home technology company, recently launched the Viomi V3 Max robot vacuum, the Company's best-budget Lidar robot vacuum-mop that delivers efficient and effective cleaning.

https://youtu.be/zkpK0hLjhL8

V3 Max was Viomi’s first product released in the U.S. and the first item on Viomi’s official U.S. Amazon store, promising to provide a healthy and clean home environment to users.

"Viomi is trusted by millions of household users globally in the smart home appliances space,” said Mr. Tommy Zhang, General Manager of Viomi’s Overseas Market Division. "To mark our U.S. debut, we are proud to introduce the V3 Max, a budget-friendly Lidar robot vacuum-mop, with lots of features seen in its high-end siblings."

New-level Cleaning with 3-in-1 Sweep, Mop & Vacuum
With three cleaning modes, the V3 Max thoroughly removes dust, dirt, water stains, crumbs, pet hair, and footprints from carpets, various types of floors and surfaces. It also comes with an exclusive feature called Y-pattern mopping that mimics in-depth manual cleaning.

High-end 360° LIDAR Mapping & Navigation Tech for Intelligent Cleaning
The V3 Max swiftly adapts to a variety of complex environments, accurately learn the layout of users’ home, and automatically builds a map of the space after the first mapping. With the brand-new Map 2.0 system and improved AI core algorithm, it can store 5 multi-floor maps so that it never loses its way.

Ever-evolving User Experience with State-of-the-art Design
In order to make the V3 Max quieter and more durable, Viomi has incorporated several innovative technologies into it that are normally seen in high-end robot vacuums, such as some brush-less DC motors for vacuuming debris and powering the wheels, industrial-grade sound-absorption foams and a 5200mAh battery, among others.

The V3 Max will delight users with not only its premium cleaning capabilities, but also its long-duration runtime of 300 minutes at a super low working voice of 57dB in quiet mode, which is even lower than operating a microwave.

More Highlights:

  • 1-click dustbin-emptying design to keep your hands clean
  • Striped mops with soft & hard fiber to eliminate stubborn stains
  • Voice controllable using Google Home or Alexa
  • Works with Mijia

The Viomi V3 Max is now available on U.S. Amazon.

About Viomi Technology
Viomi has developed a unique IoT @ Home platform consisting of an ecosystem of innovative IoT-enabled smart home products, together with a suite of complementary consumable products and value-added businesses, across the globe. As for now, Viomi aims to bring more environment-friendly AI-enabled products to the U.S. market, benefiting human health while providing convenience.

https://www.viomi.com/

Media Contact:
Aubrey Mo
marketing@viomi.com





