Ålandsbanken Abp announces results of the consent solicitation process for its Notes due 2022

Ålandsbanken Abp
Inside information
August 27, 2021 – 13:40 EET

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SINGAPORE OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. THIS NOTICE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR BUY ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Capitalized terms used herein shall have the meaning ascribed to them as in the Notice of Procedure in Writing dated 17 August 2021.

Ålandsbanken Abp (“Ålandsbanken”) has on 17 August 2021 announced a consent solicitation for its outstanding up to SEK 2,500,000,000 floating interest rate notes due 2022 (ISIN SE0010598474) (the “Notes”) issued under Ålandsbanken’s EUR 2,000,000,000 Medium Term Note and Covered Bond Programme. Ålandsbanken commenced a consent solicitation process and initiated the Procedure in Writing for the Noteholders on 17 August 2021. On 25 August 2021, Ålandsbanken announced amendments to the Procedure in Writing which include an increase in the call price to 100.900 per cent and an extension of the Early Deadline to 27 August 2021 (the “Amended Proposal”).

Today, Ålandsbanken announces that the Noteholders have voted to approve the Amended Proposal to amend the terms and conditions of the Notes by adding a call option according to which Ålandsbanken may redeem all, but not some only, of the outstanding Notes in full any time prior to the final maturity date at an amount equal to 100.900 per cent. of the nominal amount, together with accrued but unpaid interest (the “Call Option”). 100 per cent. of the votes given were in favour of the Amended Proposal.

The Amended Proposal shall be deemed to be approved on 27 August 2021 in accordance with the Section 3.2 of the Notice of Procedure in Writing.

Ålandsbanken contemplates to exercise the Call Option in connection with the expected issuance of an up to SEK 5,500,000,000 covered bond, subject to market conditions. The settlement of the new covered bond and the Call Option would fall on or around the same date.

For questions relating to the Procedure in Writing, please contact:

Tabulation Agent, Nordea Bank Abp, e-mail: Nordealiabilitymanagement@nordea.com,

