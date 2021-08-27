Simon Auerbach Joins Lazard as a Managing Director and Co-Head of Information Services in the Telecom, Media & Entertainment Group

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) announced today that Simon Auerbach has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Co-Head of Information Services in Financial Advisory’s Telecom, Media and Entertainment (TME) group, effective immediately. He will co-head the effort with Richard Hoyle, and is based in New York.

“Simon is an established leader in information and business services M&A,” said Garrett Baker, Global Co-Head of TME. “His deep sector expertise makes him a valuable addition to the team, as we expand the capabilities of our TME group in order to better serve our clients.”