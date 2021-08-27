checkAd

Simon Auerbach Joins Lazard as a Managing Director and Co-Head of Information Services in the Telecom, Media & Entertainment Group

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.08.2021, 12:49  |  26   |   |   

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) announced today that Simon Auerbach has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Co-Head of Information Services in Financial Advisory’s Telecom, Media and Entertainment (TME) group, effective immediately. He will co-head the effort with Richard Hoyle, and is based in New York.

“Simon is an established leader in information and business services M&A,” said Garrett Baker, Global Co-Head of TME. “His deep sector expertise makes him a valuable addition to the team, as we expand the capabilities of our TME group in order to better serve our clients.”

Mr. Auerbach joins from Credit Suisse, where he had been a Managing Director in the Information and Business Services practice since 2017. Before joining Credit Suisse, he was a Managing Director at Foros from 2009 to 2017. Prior to that, he spent eight years at Goldman Sachs. He received his MBA from Columbia University and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Witwatersrand.

About Lazard

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 41 cities across 26 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information on Lazard, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard.

LAZ_FAPE

Lazard Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Simon Auerbach Joins Lazard as a Managing Director and Co-Head of Information Services in the Telecom, Media & Entertainment Group Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) announced today that Simon Auerbach has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Co-Head of Information Services in Financial Advisory’s Telecom, Media and Entertainment (TME) group, effective immediately. He will co-head …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
BrainChip Named Among EE Times’ Silicon 100
Hagens Berman: U.S. iOS Developers to Benefit From $100 Million Apple Small Developer Assistance Fund and Changes ...
Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Files Lawsuit to Force Company to Allow Stockholders to Vote for ...
Apple, US Developers Agree to App Store Updates That Will Support Businesses and Maintain a Great ...
Volta Charging to List on NYSE Under the Ticker “VLTA” Following Closing of Business ...
Sun Life Taps AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Transform Digital Services
OSE Immunotherapeutics and ARCAGY-GINECO Announce First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Clinical ...
Ocean Capital Comments on UBS’ Second Postponement of the Annual Meetings for Certain Closed-End ...
KKR to Acquire Ritchies Transport
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.08.21Patrick No Joins as a Managing Director, Lazard Private Capital Advisory Group
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21Lazard Reports July 2021 Assets Under Management
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21Lazard Ltd Reports Second-Quarter and First-Half 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21 Lazard Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 Per Share
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten