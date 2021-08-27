checkAd

MultiPlan Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.08.2021   

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $250 million of its Class A common stock from time to time in open market transactions at prevailing prices or by other means in accordance with federal securities laws. The repurchase program is effective immediately and is expected to be completed before it expires on December 31, 2022.

Commenting on the stock repurchase program, Mark Tabak, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “This repurchase program reflects the strength of MultiPlan’s business and cash flow, as well as the confidence of our senior management team and Board of Directors’ expectations for continued strong performance. Given our confidence, we believe this program represents an attractive opportunity to buy our common shares at a discount to their intrinsic value and is consistent with MultiPlan’s history of using disciplined capital allocation to create long-term value for its investors. Our durable cash flow generation provides ample capacity to repurchase shares while continuing to execute on our growth strategy, including investing in organic growth and pursuing value-accretive M&A opportunities.”

The timing and amount of any share repurchases will be determined by the Company’s management based on its evaluation of market conditions and other factors. Repurchases may also be made pursuant to preset trading plans meeting the requirements of Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which would permit shares to be repurchased during periods the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so under insider trading laws.

Share repurchases will be funded using the Company’s cash on hand and cash from operations. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $148 million of cash and cash equivalents. The Company anticipates that share repurchases will utilize a minority of the future cash flow generated by the Company and expects to allocate the majority of cash flow to investments in organic growth initiatives, acquisitions, and debt reduction. At the closing share price as of August 26, 2021, the $250 million share repurchase authorization represents approximately 7% of the approximately 656 million shares of Class A common stock outstanding, as of June 30, 2021, and approximately 20% of the prevailing free float of approximately 225 million shares1.

