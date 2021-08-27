checkAd

HempFusion Announces USD$2,000,000 Strategic Private Placement

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“HempFusion” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness Company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of 8,000,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of USD$0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of USD$2,000,000 (the “Private Placement”). Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-full Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of USD$0.50 per Common Share for a period of four years from the closing date of the Private Placement, expected on or about September 12, 2021. Closing of the Private Placement is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Company plans to allocate the gross proceeds of the Private Placement to general working capital and marketing initiatives.

All securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release in the United States. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

ABOUT HEMPFUSION

HempFusion is a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition. HempFusion Wellness Inc. distributes its family of brands, including HempFusion, Probulin Probiotics, Sagely Naturals, and Apothecanna, to approximately 15,000 retail locations across all 50 states of the United States and select international locations. Built on a foundation of regulatory compliance and human safety, HempFusion Wellness offers a diverse product portfolio comprising of over 75 SKUs including tinctures, proprietary FDA Drug Listed Over-The-Counter (OTC) Topicals, Doctor/Practitioner Lines and more. With a strong focus on research and development, HempFusion Wellness and its family of companies have more than 30 products under development. HempFusion is a board member of the US Hemp Roundtable, and HempFusion’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, is one of the fastest-growing probiotics companies in the United States, according to SPINs reported data. HempFusion’s CBD products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex and are available in-store or by visiting HempFusion online at www.hempfusion.com.

HempFusion Provides Corporate Update, Revenue Guidance
HempFusion Reports Q2, 2021 Financial Results
HempFusion Wellness Inc. To Report Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Host Conference Call on August 16, 2021
HempFusion's New Gummy Line Ships to Food, Drug and Mass Convenience Stores This Month, Available Now Via Ecommerce
HempFusion Closes Acquisition of Apothecanna
