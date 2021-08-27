Mirion Technologies Delivers First 880 AccuRadTM Personal Radiation Detectors as Part of CWMD’s 5-Year $121 Million Dollar Securing the Cities Initiative

“Mirion Technologies takes great pride in being selected to support the Securing the Cities program and we look forward to continuing to develop partnerships throughout the first responder community as we build on the commercial success of the AccuRad PRD in the coming years,” said Mike Freed, Mirion’s Chief Operating Officer. “As a new entrant in the personal radiation detector market, we wanted to bring a disruptive product to market to address the real-world challenges first responders face with radiological threats, and I believe we achieved that with the AccuRad PRD.”

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (Mirion), a global provider of mission-critical radiation detection and measurement solutions that recently announced a proposed business combination with GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (“GSAH”) (NYSE: GSAH, GSAH.U, GSAH WS), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., today announced it has delivered the first shipment of 880 AccuRad PRDs as an awardee in a $121 million dollar IDIQ contract with the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (CWMD). Mirion expects to deliver a total of 4,001 AccuRad PRDs to support the Securing the Cities initiative in the first year.

Securing the Cities is a multi-year program funded through the DHS that supports government emergency response organizations by providing radiological and nuclear detection equipment, such as personal radiation detectors, training, information sharing, and a regional cooperative framework. Mirion was selected to participate in March of 2021 and delivered the first AccuRad PRD units at the end of June.

“The emergency responders and public health officials charged with detecting and dealing with radiation face consistent and shifting threats every day,” said Keith Spero, Director of Homeland Security & Military Sales at Mirion. “We understand how difficult this can be and are proud to offer a PRD that is capable of responding to these challenges and that supports efforts to keep our emergency responders and the public safe.”

