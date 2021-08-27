checkAd

Mirion Technologies Delivers First 880 AccuRadTM Personal Radiation Detectors as Part of CWMD’s 5-Year $121 Million Dollar Securing the Cities Initiative

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.08.2021, 13:00  |  35   |   |   

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (Mirion), a global provider of mission-critical radiation detection and measurement solutions that recently announced a proposed business combination with GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (“GSAH”) (NYSE: GSAH, GSAH.U, GSAH WS), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., today announced it has delivered the first shipment of 880 AccuRad PRDs as an awardee in a $121 million dollar IDIQ contract with the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (CWMD). Mirion expects to deliver a total of 4,001 AccuRad PRDs to support the Securing the Cities initiative in the first year.

“Mirion Technologies takes great pride in being selected to support the Securing the Cities program and we look forward to continuing to develop partnerships throughout the first responder community as we build on the commercial success of the AccuRad PRD in the coming years,” said Mike Freed, Mirion’s Chief Operating Officer. “As a new entrant in the personal radiation detector market, we wanted to bring a disruptive product to market to address the real-world challenges first responders face with radiological threats, and I believe we achieved that with the AccuRad PRD.”

Securing the Cities is a multi-year program funded through the DHS that supports government emergency response organizations by providing radiological and nuclear detection equipment, such as personal radiation detectors, training, information sharing, and a regional cooperative framework. Mirion was selected to participate in March of 2021 and delivered the first AccuRad PRD units at the end of June.

“The emergency responders and public health officials charged with detecting and dealing with radiation face consistent and shifting threats every day,” said Keith Spero, Director of Homeland Security & Military Sales at Mirion. “We understand how difficult this can be and are proud to offer a PRD that is capable of responding to these challenges and that supports efforts to keep our emergency responders and the public safe.”

For more information, visit accurad.mirion.com.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies is a leading provider of detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions to the nuclear, defense, medical and research end markets. The organization aims to harness its unrivaled knowledge of ionizing radiation for the greater good of humanity. Many of the company's end markets are characterized by the need to meet rigorous regulatory standards, design qualifications and operating requirements. Headquartered in Atlanta (GA – USA), Mirion employs around 2,500 people and operates in 13 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Mirion, visit mirion.com. Mirion is a registered trademark of Mirion Technologies, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries.

Seite 1 von 4
GS Acquisition Holdings II Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mirion Technologies Delivers First 880 AccuRadTM Personal Radiation Detectors as Part of CWMD’s 5-Year $121 Million Dollar Securing the Cities Initiative Mirion Technologies, Inc. (Mirion), a global provider of mission-critical radiation detection and measurement solutions that recently announced a proposed business combination with GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (“GSAH”) (NYSE: GSAH, GSAH.U, GSAH …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
BrainChip Named Among EE Times’ Silicon 100
Hagens Berman: U.S. iOS Developers to Benefit From $100 Million Apple Small Developer Assistance Fund and Changes ...
Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Files Lawsuit to Force Company to Allow Stockholders to Vote for ...
Apple, US Developers Agree to App Store Updates That Will Support Businesses and Maintain a Great ...
Volta Charging to List on NYSE Under the Ticker “VLTA” Following Closing of Business ...
Sun Life Taps AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Transform Digital Services
OSE Immunotherapeutics and ARCAGY-GINECO Announce First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Clinical ...
Ocean Capital Comments on UBS’ Second Postponement of the Annual Meetings for Certain Closed-End ...
KKR to Acquire Ritchies Transport
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.08.21Mirion to Present at the Raymond James Diversified Industrials Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Mirion Launches Lab-Pulse Internet of Things Enabled Services for High Purity Germanium Systems
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Mirion to Present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten