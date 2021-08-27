Akoustis Receives Volume Commercial Order for WiFi 6 XBAW Filters

The new router design will use multiple 5.2 GHz and 5.6 GHz XBAW TM coexistence filters for a tri-band multi-user, multiple-in-multiple-out (MU-MIMO) enterprise router. The 5.2 GHz filter module covers the UNII 1 and UNII 2A bands of the WiFi 6 standard, while the 5.6 GHz filter module covers the adjacent UNII 2C and 3 bands. The Company expects its customer to ramp commercial production of the new router in late calendar 2021.

Charlotte, N.C., Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) (“Akoustis” or the “Company”), an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) of patented bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, announced today that it has received a volume commercial order for its patented WiFi 6 XBAW TM filters from its second WiFi 6 OEM customer. Akoustis’ 5.2 GHz and 5.6 GHz WiFi 6 filters have been designed into a new enterprise-class router platform.

Jeff Shealy, founder and CEO of Akoustis, stated, “Both WiFi 6 and WiFi 6E remain significant market opportunities for Akoustis and we are thrilled to begin shipping to our 2nd WiFi 6 OEM customer to support greater network data rates and efficiency.” Mr. Shealy continued, “Given the robust activity in our WiFi 6 and WiFi 6E filter sales pipeline, we expect to receive multiple new design wins in the coming months.”

Akoustis is actively delivering volume production of its WiFi 6 tandem filter solutions, shipping multiple 5G small cell XBAWTM filter solutions, delivering initial designs of its new 5G mobile filter solutions to multiple customers and is now entering the market with its new WiFi 6E coexistence XBAWTM filter solutions.

Given the rapidly growing sales funnel activity as well as ongoing interaction with customers regarding expected ramps in both 5G mobile, WiFi 6 and WiFi 6E in calendar 2022, the Company plans to increase the annual production capacity at its New York fab by the end of calendar 2021 to approximately 500 million filters per year.

Akoustis currently has 15 commercial XBAW filters in its product catalog, and recently introduced 5.6 GHz and 6.6 GHz WiFi 6E coexistence filter modules, which when qualified, will bring the number of catalog products to 17. Current product catalog filters include a 5.6 GHz WiFi filter , a 5.2 GHz WiFi filter , a 5.5 GHz WiFi-6E filter , a 6.5 GHz WiFi 6E filter , three small cell 5G network infrastructure filters including two Band n77 filters and one Band n79 filter, a 3.8 GHz filter and five S-Band filters for defense phased-array radar applications, a 3.6 GHz filter for the CBRS 5G infrastructure market and a C-Band filter for the unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) market. The Company is also developing several new filters for the sub-7 GHz bands targeting 5G mobile device, network infrastructure, WiFi CPE and defense markets.