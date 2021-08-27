Arizona Becomes 44th State Launch for DraftKings Daily Fantasy as National Expansion Continues

BOSTON, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced its daily fantasy sports product is set to go live in Arizona on Saturday, August 28, pending regulatory approval, which would make Arizona the 44th state to offer DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports. DraftKings offers several contests for professional, collegiate and international leagues and supports the broadest selection of sports categories in the industry including popular NFL, NBA and MLB contests and other fan favorites that Arizona customers, 21 and over, will be able to experience for the first time ever.



“There is no better time of the year to launch our leading daily fantasy sports app than ahead of the NFL season,” said Matt Kalish, co-founder and president of DraftKings North America. “We’re excited for the opportunity to provide Arizona sports fans with the thrill of having some skin-in-the-game as we head into what we expect to be the busiest time of the year for our company.”