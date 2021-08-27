checkAd

Arizona Becomes 44th State Launch for DraftKings Daily Fantasy as National Expansion Continues

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.08.2021   

BOSTON, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced its daily fantasy sports product is set to go live in Arizona on Saturday, August 28, pending regulatory approval, which would make Arizona the 44th state to offer DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports. DraftKings offers several contests for professional, collegiate and international leagues and supports the broadest selection of sports categories in the industry including popular NFL, NBA and MLB contests and other fan favorites that Arizona customers, 21 and over, will be able to experience for the first time ever.

“There is no better time of the year to launch our leading daily fantasy sports app than ahead of the NFL season,” said Matt Kalish, co-founder and president of DraftKings North America. “We’re excited for the opportunity to provide Arizona sports fans with the thrill of having some skin-in-the-game as we head into what we expect to be the busiest time of the year for our company.”

Daily Fantasy Sports require contest participants to draft a team across multiple games by selecting players by position listed in the available Player Pool while remaining under the designated salary cap.

Additionally, as part of DraftKings’ ongoing commitment to environmental initiatives and in collaboration with the Arbor Day Foundation, this weekend DraftKings is hosting an earth-themed $500 free-to-play pool open to all Arizona customers, to support DraftKings’ goal of planting 1 million trees by Earth Day 2022. For every entry, one tree will be planted locally at Canyon de Chelly, an area greatly affected by degradation.

DraftKings offers customers multiple different fantasy game variants:

  • Showdown Contests –require players to draft a team from a single game, round or match all while staying under the designated salary cap. Showdown is particularly popular among fans for marquee events like the Super Bowl and World Series who tune in around the globe to watch the action unfold. For NFL and NBA contests, DraftKings also enables In-Game Showdown so fans can construct lineups for a portion of the game after it has begun.

  • Classic Contests – require participants to draft a team across multiple games by selecting players by position listed in the available Player Pool while remaining under the designated salary cap. Classic is a popular option for fans during regular season games.

  • DraftKings Leagues – the first ever offering where customers can create fully-customizable, private contests just for their friends or colleagues.
