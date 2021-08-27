checkAd

DGAP-News 4FINANCE HOLDING S.A. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDING 30 JUNE 2021

DGAP-News: 4finance S.A. / Key word(s): Half Year Results
4FINANCE HOLDING S.A. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDING 30 JUNE 2021

27.08.2021 / 13:30
4FINANCE HOLDING S.A. REPORTS RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDING 30 JUNE 2021

 

Solid H1 2021 performance with net profit of €14.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA of €51.3 million

Asset quality metrics remain at a good level, driven by continued strong customer repayment behaviour

Cancellation of $125 million USD bonds and successful refinancing of EUR bonds adds to strong credit story


27 August 2021. 4finance Holding S.A. (the 'Group' or '4finance'), one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups, today announces unaudited consolidated results for the six months ending 30 June 2021 (the 'Period').

Operational Highlights

- Customer repayment dynamics continue to be strong, with fundamental asset quality metrics maintained at a good level across the business.

- Online loan issuance volume of €200.0 million in Q2 2021, up 4% QoQ and up 44% year-on-year. Continued strong performance in Poland and improvements in Spain and Sweden following product and underwriting changes. Market-wide demand for credit improved towards the end of Q2 and into the summer as 'lockdowns' were gradually relaxed in most markets.

- Near-prime portfolio development aligned with ability to fund those loans via TBI Bank. Since March, over EUR 6 million of Lithuanian near-prime loans have been sold to TBI Bank (as of mid-August).

- TBI Bank loan issuance volume during the Period grew by 53% year-on-year to €230.2 million from €150.3 million in the prior year period, with increased issuance in all products.

Financial Highlights

- Interest income of €138.8 million in the Period, down 17% from €167.0 million in the prior year period. Interest income for the second quarter was within 2% of Q2 2020. Interest income from continuing products has grown every quarter since Covid impact in Q2 2020. Overall interest income has been stable at c.€70 million per quarter during that time.

