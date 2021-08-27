IronNet Completes Business Combination with LGL Systems Acquisition Corp.

The transaction was unanimously approved by LGL’s Board of Directors and was approved at a special meeting of LGL stockholders on August 26, 2021. In connection with the closing, LGL changed its name to IronNet, Inc. (“IronNet” or the “Company”). The ticker symbols for the previously outstanding common stock and warrants of LGL will change from “DFNS” and “DFNS.WS” to “IRNT” and “IRNT.WS” and will begin trading as such on the New York Stock Exchange on August 27, 2021.

Founded in 2014, IronNet offers a radically different operational model for cybersecurity defense that enables companies to break away from having to defend in isolation – a dramatically different way to address a market that is expected to grow from $25 billion to $40 billion over the next three years. IronNet has a proven ability to detect hidden intrusions that no other tools can see and a real-time threat sharing platform that brings speed and precision to security teams and, for the first time, enables companies to detect and collaborate in real time. This provides the cybersecurity industry’s first “network effect” go-to-market strategy and builds on the company’s subscription-based recurring revenue financial model.

Amid the backdrop of a series of U.S. presidential-level cybersecurity initiatives — including three recent Executive Orders and a high-profile summit focused on improving cyber resilience across public and private sectors— IronNet is entering the public market at a time of rapidly escalating demand for effective cyber defense.

GEN (Ret.) Keith Alexander, Founder and co-Chief Executive Officer of IronNet, said, “We are excited to complete this business combination, which will position IronNet to truly transform and scale cyber defense for more organizations around the world. As a public company, we intend to apply our increased financial resources to accelerate product innovation for our customers and expand our portfolio of offerings. We are grateful to LGL for their support of IronNet and their faith in our mission, and we look forward to making the world a safer place with Collective Defense.”