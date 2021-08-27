checkAd

IronNet Completes Business Combination with LGL Systems Acquisition Corp.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.08.2021, 13:30  |  41   |   |   

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) (“IronNet”), an innovative leader transforming cybersecurity through Collective Defense, announced today that it has completed its previously announced business combination with LGL Systems Acquisition Corp (“LGL”).

The transaction was unanimously approved by LGL’s Board of Directors and was approved at a special meeting of LGL stockholders on August 26, 2021. In connection with the closing, LGL changed its name to IronNet, Inc. (“IronNet” or the “Company”). The ticker symbols for the previously outstanding common stock and warrants of LGL will change from “DFNS” and “DFNS.WS” to “IRNT” and “IRNT.WS” and will begin trading as such on the New York Stock Exchange on August 27, 2021.

Founded in 2014, IronNet offers a radically different operational model for cybersecurity defense that enables companies to break away from having to defend in isolation – a dramatically different way to address a market that is expected to grow from $25 billion to $40 billion over the next three years. IronNet has a proven ability to detect hidden intrusions that no other tools can see and a real-time threat sharing platform that brings speed and precision to security teams and, for the first time, enables companies to detect and collaborate in real time. This provides the cybersecurity industry’s first “network effect” go-to-market strategy and builds on the company’s subscription-based recurring revenue financial model.

Amid the backdrop of a series of U.S. presidential-level cybersecurity initiatives — including three recent Executive Orders and a high-profile summit focused on improving cyber resilience across public and private sectors— IronNet is entering the public market at a time of rapidly escalating demand for effective cyber defense.

GEN (Ret.) Keith Alexander, Founder and co-Chief Executive Officer of IronNet, said, “We are excited to complete this business combination, which will position IronNet to truly transform and scale cyber defense for more organizations around the world. As a public company, we intend to apply our increased financial resources to accelerate product innovation for our customers and expand our portfolio of offerings. We are grateful to LGL for their support of IronNet and their faith in our mission, and we look forward to making the world a safer place with Collective Defense.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IronNet Completes Business Combination with LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) (“IronNet”), an innovative leader transforming cybersecurity through Collective Defense, announced today that it has completed its previously announced business combination with LGL Systems Acquisition Corp (“LGL”). The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
BrainChip Named Among EE Times’ Silicon 100
Hagens Berman: U.S. iOS Developers to Benefit From $100 Million Apple Small Developer Assistance Fund and Changes ...
Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Files Lawsuit to Force Company to Allow Stockholders to Vote for ...
Apple, US Developers Agree to App Store Updates That Will Support Businesses and Maintain a Great ...
Volta Charging to List on NYSE Under the Ticker “VLTA” Following Closing of Business ...
Altria Increases Quarterly Dividend by 4.7% to $0.90 Per Share
Sun Life Taps AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Transform Digital Services
OSE Immunotherapeutics and ARCAGY-GINECO Announce First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Clinical ...
Ocean Capital Comments on UBS’ Second Postponement of the Annual Meetings for Certain Closed-End ...
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering