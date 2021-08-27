Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
Cazoo (“Cazoo” or “the Company”), the UK’s leading online car retailer, announces that it has completed its business combination with Ajax I (“AJAX”) (NYSE: AJAX), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. Today, Cazoo Group Ltd (“Cazoo Group”) will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) with its Class A ordinary shares and warrants trading under the new ticker symbols, “CZOO” and “CZOO WS”, respectively.
Under the terms of the business combination agreement, AJAX and Cazoo have now combined under a new holding company, Cazoo Group, which will receive proceeds of over $1 billion before expenses from the transaction to further build out its brand and infrastructure as it continues to transform the car buying and selling experience across the UK and mainland Europe. The business combination was unanimously approved by AJAX’s board of directors and approved by AJAX’s shareholders on August 18, 2021, with 95.57% of the votes cast in favour of the transaction.
Cazoo will continue to be led by Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Alex Chesterman, along with the existing senior management team including Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Morana. Daniel Och, renowned US investor and Founder of AJAX, and Anne Wojcicki, founder of 23andMe, will also join the Cazoo Group board of directors along with Duncan Tatton-Brown (Audit Chair), Moni Mannings (Remuneration Chair), Luciana Berger (ESG Chair), Lord Rothermere (Non-Exec) and David Hobbs (Non-Exec) of D1 Capital Partners.
Alex Chesterman OBE, Founder & CEO of Cazoo, commented, “Today is an important and exciting day for Cazoo as we enter the public markets. Since we announced the transaction earlier this year, we have continued to see record growth in our revenues and gross profit, have brought our UK vehicle reconditioning in-house, providing full control of our operations and logistics and have started buying and reconditioning cars in mainland Europe ahead of our launch later this year. And we have launched a fully integrated all-inclusive monthly car subscription service in the UK as well as our car buying service to source inventory directly from consumers.
