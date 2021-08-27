Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”

Cazoo (“Cazoo” or “the Company”), the UK’s leading online car retailer, announces that it has completed its business combination with Ajax I (“AJAX”) (NYSE: AJAX), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. Today, Cazoo Group Ltd (“Cazoo Group”) will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) with its Class A ordinary shares and warrants trading under the new ticker symbols, “CZOO” and “CZOO WS”, respectively.

Under the terms of the business combination agreement, AJAX and Cazoo have now combined under a new holding company, Cazoo Group, which will receive proceeds of over $1 billion before expenses from the transaction to further build out its brand and infrastructure as it continues to transform the car buying and selling experience across the UK and mainland Europe. The business combination was unanimously approved by AJAX’s board of directors and approved by AJAX’s shareholders on August 18, 2021, with 95.57% of the votes cast in favour of the transaction.