NFI receives its first order for ADL’s H2.0 second-generation hydrogen bus with an order for 20 double deck buses from Liverpool City Region

LARBERT, Scotland, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI” or the “Company”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in mobility solutions, today announced that NFI subsidiary Alexander Dennis Limited (“ADL”) has been selected by the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority as supplier for 20 zero-emission hydrogen double deck buses following a competitive tendering process. This is the first order for ADL’s H2.0 second-generation hydrogen double deck bus, or ADL Enviro400FCEV.

The 20 ADL Enviro400FCEV buses are being directly purchased through the Liverpool City Region’s Transforming Cities Fund and will be owned by the people of the City Region. The buses will initially serve the City Region's busiest route, the 10A between St Helens and Liverpool city centre.

The Enviro400FCEV has been developed on the next-generation H2.0 platform and will be powered by a Ballard fuel cell power module through the efficient Voith Electrical Drive System. With hydrogen tanks and key components intelligently packaged by the engineers that developed the market’s widest range of clean buses, the integral vehicle perfectly balances weight and maximises saloon space.

The hydrogen bus project is a key part of Liverpool City Region Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram’s ‘Vision for Bus’, which commits to using the powers available through devolution to build a better, more reliable and affordable bus network for the City Region. Broader plans also include the building of hydrogen refuelling facilities, which will be the first of their kind in the North West, due to begin later in the year.

With the Metro Mayor having set a target for the Liverpool City Region to become net zero carbon by 2040 at the latest – at least a decade before national targets - the hydrogen buses will be an important addition to the region’s existing fleet, which is already more than 70% low emissions.

“82% of all journeys on public transport in our region are taken by bus and this new fleet will give people a clean, green and comfortable way to get about. Reforming our bus network is a massive part of my plan for an integrated London-style transport network that makes traveling around our region quick, cheap and reliable,” said Steve Rotheram, Metro Mayor of the Liverpool City Region. “We want to be doing our bit to tackle climate change and improve air quality across the region too. These buses will be a really important part of making that happen. Alongside the hydrogen refuelling facilities we’re building and some of the other exciting green projects we’re investing in, our region is leading the Green Industrial Revolution.”

