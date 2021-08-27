checkAd

Aileron Therapeutics Presents Initial Findings from Ongoing Healthy Volunteer Study of ALRN-6924 at ISEH 50th Annual Scientific Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.08.2021, 13:45  |  25   |   |   

  • Initial findings from an ongoing study demonstrated that a 0.3 mg/kg dose of ALRN-6924 has been very well tolerated and resulted in p53-mediated induction of the cell cycle inhibitor p21 in normal bone marrow cells in healthy volunteers
  • Aileron is currently conducting a Phase 1b randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of ALRN-6924 0.3 mg/kg as a chemoprotective agent in patients with advanced p53-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)
  • ALRN-6924 is designed to activate normal p53 in healthy cells, thereby upregulating p21, which selectively pauses cell cycle in normal cells but not in cancer cells with mutant p53
  • Nearly 1 million patients in the U.S., across all cancer types, are diagnosed annually with p53-mutated cancer

BOSTON, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aileron Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ALRN), a chemoprotection oncology company focused on fundamentally transforming the experience of chemotherapy for cancer patients, today announced a poster presentation showcasing initial findings from its ongoing study of ALRN-6924 in healthy volunteers at the International Society for Experimental Hematology (ISEH) 50th Annual Scientific Meeting, which is currently underway. The initial findings demonstrated that a 0.3 mg/kg dose of ALRN-6924 has been very well tolerated and resulted in p53-mediated induction of the cell cycle inhibitor p21 in healthy, normal bone marrow cells without concurrent induction of apoptosis. The poster can be viewed on Aileron’s website here.

“We’re pleased to present our first human data demonstrating ALRN-6924’s mechanism of action, namely, p53-mediated induction of p21 in healthy, normal cells without concurrently inducing apoptosis,” said Manuel Aivado, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Aileron. “We believe these data validate our previously presented preclinical mechanism of action results for ALRN-6924 and also support the robust chemoprotective effect ALRN-6924 demonstrated against multiple chemotherapy-induced bone marrow toxicities in our Phase 1b trial in patients with p53-mutated small-cell lung cancer (SCLC). We look forward to presenting additional data from the ongoing healthy volunteer study in the future and evaluating clinical translation of these findings in our ongoing randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of ALRN-6924 in patients with p53-mutated NSCLC.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aileron Therapeutics Presents Initial Findings from Ongoing Healthy Volunteer Study of ALRN-6924 at ISEH 50th Annual Scientific Meeting Initial findings from an ongoing study demonstrated that a 0.3 mg/kg dose of ALRN-6924 has been very well tolerated and resulted in p53-mediated induction of the cell cycle inhibitor p21 in normal bone marrow cells in healthy volunteersAileron is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Denarius Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
CytoDyn Appoints Seenu Srinivasan, Ph.D. as Executive Director of CMC Regulatory Affairs
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Puma Exploration Intersects Mineralization and Alteration in All Drill Holes at Williams Brook Gold ...
LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval for and Closing of Business ...
FAT Brands Inc. Announces Third Quarter Cash Dividend on Class A Common Stock and Class B Common ...
Osino Announces Filing of Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for Twin Hills Gold Project, ...
Sugarbud Announces Filing of Q2 2021 Financial Results and Provides Outlook for 2021
Huhtamaki partners with RiverRecycle and VTT to develop technology to tackle floating river waste. ...
Compagnie Financière Tradition: Adjusted operating profit before exceptional items of CHF 58.1m
Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
ING to appoint Marnix van Stiphout as chief operations officer, chief transformation officer and ...
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Uponor to acquire Capricorn S. A., a Polish manufacturer of components for heating and sanitary ...
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces the Construction of its First Lithium Vanadium ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...