Aileron Therapeutics Presents Initial Findings from Ongoing Healthy Volunteer Study of ALRN-6924 at ISEH 50th Annual Scientific Meeting

Initial findings from an ongoing study demonstrated that a 0.3 mg/kg dose of ALRN-6924 has been very well tolerated and resulted in p53-mediated induction of the cell cycle inhibitor p21 in normal bone marrow cells in healthy volunteers



Aileron is currently conducting a Phase 1b randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of ALRN-6924 0.3 mg/kg as a chemoprotective agent in patients with advanced p53-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

ALRN-6924 is designed to activate normal p53 in healthy cells, thereby upregulating p21, which selectively pauses cell cycle in normal cells but not in cancer cells with mutant p53

Nearly 1 million patients in the U.S., across all cancer types, are diagnosed annually with p53-mutated cancer

BOSTON, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aileron Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ALRN), a chemoprotection oncology company focused on fundamentally transforming the experience of chemotherapy for cancer patients, today announced a poster presentation showcasing initial findings from its ongoing study of ALRN-6924 in healthy volunteers at the International Society for Experimental Hematology (ISEH) 50th Annual Scientific Meeting, which is currently underway. The initial findings demonstrated that a 0.3 mg/kg dose of ALRN-6924 has been very well tolerated and resulted in p53-mediated induction of the cell cycle inhibitor p21 in healthy, normal bone marrow cells without concurrent induction of apoptosis. The poster can be viewed on Aileron’s website here.

“We’re pleased to present our first human data demonstrating ALRN-6924’s mechanism of action, namely, p53-mediated induction of p21 in healthy, normal cells without concurrently inducing apoptosis,” said Manuel Aivado, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Aileron. “We believe these data validate our previously presented preclinical mechanism of action results for ALRN-6924 and also support the robust chemoprotective effect ALRN-6924 demonstrated against multiple chemotherapy-induced bone marrow toxicities in our Phase 1b trial in patients with p53-mutated small-cell lung cancer (SCLC). We look forward to presenting additional data from the ongoing healthy volunteer study in the future and evaluating clinical translation of these findings in our ongoing randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of ALRN-6924 in patients with p53-mutated NSCLC.”