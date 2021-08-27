Philip Morris International Publishes Business Transformation-Linked Financing Framework, Further Demonstrating Its Commitment to Accelerating the End of Smoking

“To strengthen our commitment and further highlight to stakeholders the seriousness of our smoke-free ambitions, we wish to link our most material sustainability priorities to our financing,” said Emmanuel Babeau, Chief Financial Officer. “We believe that a business transformation-linked financing framework not only helps reinforce our commitment to reinvent our company, but will also allow investors and lenders to engage with and support our industry-leading transformation as we work to accelerate the end of smoking and use our strong capabilities to develop products that go beyond nicotine and have a net positive impact on society.”

The Framework outlines the guidelines that PMI will follow in issuing business transformation-linked financing instruments in the debt capital and loan markets, which may include public notes offerings, private placements, loans, and other relevant financing instruments.

The Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) selected for the Framework directly measure and respond to the focus of PMI’s sustainability and corporate strategy, and the company’s most material1 sustainability topic: addressing the health impact of its products. The chosen KPIs are directly linked to two of PMI’s most ambitious and strategic Business Transformation Metrics:

PMI’s smoke-free/total net revenue percentage, measuring the scale of the company’s business transformation in regularly reported financial terms and reflecting the publicly announced benchmark by which it aims to become a predominantly smoke-free company. Number of markets where PMI smoke-free products are available for sale, measuring the access provided to adult smokers around the world, which serves as a key indicator of the company’s commitment to drive the obsolescence of cigarettes as fast as possible in as many markets as possible.

The selected KPIs are key elements for demonstrating PMI’s progress towards a smoke-free future, as well as its leading position versus the other global industry players, both in actual performance as well as ambitions for 2025 and beyond. The two KPIs serve as an integral part of PMI’s broader 2025 aspirations included in its Integrated Report 2020, as well as verifiable and regularly reported metrics that provide external stakeholders visibility on how the company achieves its goals.