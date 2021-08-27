Small Pharma Announces Appointment of Lyne Fortin as Chair of the Board

LONDON, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) (the “Company” or “Small Pharma”), a neuropharmaceutical company focused on psychedelic-assisted therapies, is pleased to announce that Ms. Lyne Fortin has been appointed non-executive independent chair (“Chair”) of the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”). She will hold office as Chair of the Board until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until her successor has been elected or appointed. Ms. Fortin has served as a director of the Company since April 29, 2021 and will continue to serve in her roles as chair of the Compensation Committee and the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and as a member of the Audit Committee.



“With 35 years of experience across Big Pharma and biotech, including 26 years at Merck, Lyne has already proven invaluable as an independent director and I couldn’t be happier to welcome her as Chair. Her in-depth experience will continue to be invaluable to Small Pharma as we look to build on the strong progress we have made this year,” said Peter Rands, Chief Executive Officer of Small Pharma.