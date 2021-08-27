Life Clips Issues 8-K On Closing Of Belfrics Group Acquisition

8-K filed for acquisition of Belfrics Holdings Limited, a provider of global blockchain and cryptocurrency trading

AVENTURA, Fla. and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Clips, Inc. (OTC Pink: LCLP) (the “Company”), has closed its acquisition of Belfrics Holdings Limited and its related entities operating cryptocurrency exchanges and blockchain development services in Asia and Africa. Founded in 2014, the Belfrics digital exchange platform, which was fully developed in-house, is one of the most compliant platforms in the cryptocurrency industry. Supported by the proprietary technology of Belrium Blockchain KYC solution, the KYC (“Know Your Customer”) and AML (“Anti-Money Laundering”) process of Belfrics Exchange is well accepted compliance solution. With 10 operational offices in 8 countries, Belfrics provides localized and personalized support to digital currency traders. Through its Blockchain Academy, Belfrics provides continuous training to traders, developers and blockchain enthusiasts in more than 20 countries. Belfrics is licensed and regulated by the Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA) in Malaysia.



Shareholders and interested parties can find the 8-K filed on August 26, 2021 on the SEC EDGAR website by following this link. https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001604930/000149315221021339/ ...