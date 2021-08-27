Life Clips Issues 8-K On Closing Of Belfrics Group Acquisition
8-K filed for acquisition of Belfrics Holdings Limited, a provider of global blockchain and cryptocurrency trading
AVENTURA, Fla. and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Clips, Inc. (OTC Pink: LCLP) (the “Company”), has closed its acquisition of Belfrics Holdings Limited and its
related entities operating cryptocurrency exchanges and blockchain development services in Asia and Africa. Founded in 2014, the Belfrics digital exchange platform, which was fully developed
in-house, is one of the most compliant platforms in the cryptocurrency industry. Supported by the proprietary technology of Belrium Blockchain KYC solution, the KYC (“Know Your Customer”) and AML
(“Anti-Money Laundering”) process of Belfrics Exchange is well accepted compliance solution. With 10 operational offices in 8 countries, Belfrics provides localized and personalized support to
digital currency traders. Through its Blockchain Academy, Belfrics provides continuous training to traders, developers and blockchain enthusiasts in more than 20 countries. Belfrics is licensed and
regulated by the Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA) in Malaysia.
About Life Clips, Inc.
Life Clips is the parent company of Belfrics Global and Cognitive Apps Software Solutions Inc. Belfrics Global is a Malaysian based blockchain provider and cryptocurrency exchange and platform that is licensed and regulated by Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), Malaysia. With 10 operational offices in 8 countries, Belfrics’s multi-feature trading platform offers digital assets, cryptocurrencies, and crypto derivative contracts to its clients. Belfrics blockchain has been recognized by Gartner as being a top 10 blockchain in terms of real-world projects and has received a patent for its Belrium KYC verification System (BKVS) by the Nigerian patent authority. Cognitive Apps is disrupting the space of mental health with its speech-based, AI-powered mental health analytics platform that empowers businesses to measure, understand, and improve the mental well-being of their employees, patients, and customers. Aiki delivers CBT and IPT therapies using a chatbot which and includes the Yuru voice analysis solution that takes in other health data from Apple and Google HealthKit to make a more accurate analysis of one’s mental health. Aiki was developed to capitalize on the trend towards artificial intelligence platforms utilized by employers to raise awareness of employees’ mental health. Cognitive Apps’ Yuru is a 3-in-1 tool developed by a team of licensed psychotherapists that makes use of vocal biomarkers to screen for early signs of mental health conditions, such as stress and depression. Yuru is available on Apple‘s App Store. Life Clips also distributes Mobeego single-use and cordless batteries.
