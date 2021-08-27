Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Castellum Buys Additional 11.8% Stake in Entra; Now Holds 30.6% (PLX AI) – Castellum buys another 11.8% stake in Entra and now holds 30.6% in the company.The stake was bought at NOK 210 per share from Folketrygdfondet



