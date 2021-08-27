RMR Mortgage Trust Announces Cash Distribution and Adjustment to Exchange Ratio for Previously Announced Merger with Tremont Mortgage Trust

RMR Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: RMRM) today announced that it has declared a cash distribution to its shareholders of $0.15 per RMRM common share in lieu of its regular quarterly distribution to RMRM common shareholders for the quarter ending September 30, 2021, and in anticipation of the closing of the previously announced merger, or Merger, with Tremont Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: TRMT). RMRM’s distribution will be paid to its common shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 7, 2021, on or about September 29, 2021. TRMT also announced today that it has declared a final cash distribution to its shareholders of $0.17 per TRMT common share that will be paid to its shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 7, 2021, on or about September 29, 2021, in order to satisfy its distribution requirements as a real estate investment trust and to avoid the payment of entity level income and excise tax. RMRM expects that it will resume its regular schedule of quarterly distributions in February 2022.

In connection with these distributions and pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of April 26, 2021, or the Merger Agreement, RMRM and TRMT have adjusted the merger exchange ratio from 0.52 of one (1) RMRM common share for each issued and outstanding TRMT common share, to 0.516 of one (1) RMRM common share for each issued and outstanding TRMT common share. The merger is expected to close on September 30, 2021, following payment of the RMRM and TRMT distributions, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the closing conditions specified in the Merger Agreement, including the receipt of the requisite approvals by RMRM’s and TRMT’s shareholders.

RMRM is a real estate finance company that originates and invests in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. RMRM is managed by an affiliate of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR). Substantially all of RMR’s business is conducted by its majority owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, which is an alternative asset management company with $32 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. For more information about RMRM, please visit www.rmrmortgagetrust.com.