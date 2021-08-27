checkAd

HilltopSecurities Welcomes Sean Ladley to Fixed Income Capital Markets

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.08.2021, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) recently welcomed Sean Ladley to its Fixed Income Capital Markets division in Charlotte, NC as co-head of Generalist Fixed Income Sales, reporting to A.J. Maggio, executive managing director, co-head of Fixed Income Capital Markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210827005026/en/

Sean Ladley (Photo: Business Wire)

Sean Ladley (Photo: Business Wire)

“Sean will be an enormous asset to our fixed income team,” said Maggio. “His background reflects a long history of dedication to the industry. We look forward to his leadership in enhancing our Generalist Fixed Income Sales efforts and recruiting talent for the firm.”

Ladley brings more than 24 years of financial services experience to his role. Prior to joining HilltopSecurities, he was a managing director at Wells Fargo, where he served most recently as head of Generalist Fixed Income Sales.

“I have been very impressed with HilltopSecurities’ overall culture and leadership in the industry,” Ladley said. “There is both an incredible opportunity to serve clients and continue to enhance the platform. I look forward to being a part of HilltopSecurities.”

Ladley received a bachelor’s degree from Williams College in Massachusetts.

About Hilltop Securities Inc.

Hilltop Securities Inc. delivers forthright advice and tailored solutions to municipal issuers, institutions, broker-dealers, and individuals. The full-service investment bank and registered investment adviser is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices across the United States. Areas of focus include public finance; municipal and taxable fixed income underwriting, sales, and trading; retail brokerage services; securities clearing; structured finance; and securities lending. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), HilltopSecurities’ affiliates include Momentum Independent Network Inc., PlainsCapital Bank, and PrimeLending. Learn more at www.HilltopSecurities.com. Member: NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

Hilltop Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HilltopSecurities Welcomes Sean Ladley to Fixed Income Capital Markets Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) recently welcomed Sean Ladley to its Fixed Income Capital Markets division in Charlotte, NC as co-head of Generalist Fixed Income Sales, reporting to A.J. Maggio, executive managing director, co-head of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
BrainChip Named Among EE Times’ Silicon 100
Hagens Berman: U.S. iOS Developers to Benefit From $100 Million Apple Small Developer Assistance Fund and Changes ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
Volta Charging to List on NYSE Under the Ticker “VLTA” Following Closing of Business ...
Apple, US Developers Agree to App Store Updates That Will Support Businesses and Maintain a Great ...
Altria Increases Quarterly Dividend by 4.7% to $0.90 Per Share
Sun Life Taps AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Transform Digital Services
OSE Immunotherapeutics and ARCAGY-GINECO Announce First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Clinical ...
Ocean Capital Comments on UBS’ Second Postponement of the Annual Meetings for Certain Closed-End ...
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.08.21Ted Chapman Joins HilltopSecurities Public Finance Division
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21HilltopSecurities Strengthens Footprint, Adds Key Professionals to Public Finance Division
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21HilltopSecurities Welcomes Two Finance Professionals to Dallas and Naples Offices
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21HilltopSecurities Launches HTS Commodities Division
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten