KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Marbella Park, a new community of single-family homes in highly desirable Avondale, Arizona. The new community is situated on the corner of Dysart Road and East Whyman Avenue, south of Interstate 10, providing easy access to downtown Phoenix and the area’s major employment centers as well as Sky Harbor International Airport. Marbella Park is also just a short drive to shopping, dining and entertainment at Palm Valley Pavilions West and outdoor recreation, including golfing, hiking, biking and camping. Residents will enjoy the community’s proximity to popular sports arenas, including State Farm Stadium, Gila River Arena, Footprint Center, Chase Field and several Major League Baseball spring training facilities.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Marbella Park, a new-home community in a popular West Phoenix location. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new homes at Marbella Park showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms and expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets. The community’s floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, and range in size from approximately 1,500 to 2,300 square feet. Additionally, Marbella Park will offer the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“Our Marbella Park community is situated in a prime West Phoenix location convenient to Interstate 10, providing easy access to downtown Phoenix, the area’s major employment centers, outdoor recreation and several entertainment venues,” said Kevin McAndrews, President of KB Home’s Phoenix division. “As with other KB Home communities, Marbella Park offers home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their budget.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Marbella Park sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins in the low $300,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built nearly 650,000 quality homes in our more than 60-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers—from those buying their first home to experienced buyers—allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

