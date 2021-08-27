  The Razin Group Exposes NextGen Healthcare’s Alarming Attempt to Mislead Shareholders in August 26th Press Release

Sheldon Razin, who collectively with Lance Rosenzweig and the other participants in his solicitation owns approximately 15.2% of the outstanding common shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) (“NextGen Healthcare” or the “Company”), today addressed the Company’s misleading August 26th press release. The Company’s disingenuous press release relies on cherry-picked excerpts from an email exchange between Mr. Rosenzweig and Nominating and Governance Committee Chair Morris Panner in order to suggest that Mr. Razin would not make his director candidates available for interviews. The email exchange was commenced by Mr. Rosenzweig following Mr. Panner’s attempts to covertly contact Mr. Razin’s director candidates just days after the Company declared in its preliminary proxy statement that it does not support the election of those very individuals. As shareholders can see below, Mr. Rosenzweig stated that he and Mr. Razin are open to a dialogue with the Board of Directors and that they will permit candidate interviews once an acceptable framework for a consensual resolution is in place.

Messrs. Razin and Rosenzweig urge their fellow shareholders not to be misled by the Company’s seemingly desperate attempts to divert attention away from the need for boardroom change. We believe shareholders should focus on what has occurred during the six-year chairmanship of Jeffrey Margolis:

The Company’s shares have dramatically underperformed the broader market, relevant indices and various peers – in fact, a dollar invested in NextGen Healthcare on the day Mr. Margolis became Chairman is worth practically the same today;

The Company’s organic growth has been anemic;

The Company’s margins have eroded;

The Company’s balance sheet has deteriorated due to debt-fueled acquisitions, including certain questionable deals;

The Company has been slow to embrace diversity across leadership roles, and;

The Company has recently filed a preliminary proxy statement that includes an array of entrenchment maneuvers and manipulations of the corporate machinery, including a proposed reincorporation in Delaware that weakens shareholders’ rights.

We suspect yesterday's disingenuous press release was another attempt to distract shareholders from the aforementioned issues. It is unfortunate that the Company’s Board of Directors, under the control of Mr. Margolis and individuals such as Mr. Panner, continue to defy the tenets of sound corporate governance and waste shareholders’ resources on a low-road campaign.