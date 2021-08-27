checkAd

Immutep Announces Chinese Patent Grant for LAG-3 Antagonist Antibody LAG525

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.08.2021, 14:00  |  33   |   |   

Sydney, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 27 August 2021 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), is pleased to announce the grant of patent no. ZL201580013695.X entitled “Antibody molecules to LAG-3 and uses thereof” by the Chinese Patent Office.

This new Chinese patent follows the grant of the corresponding Australian, United States, European, and Japanese patents announced in 2018 through 2020.

In particular, the claims of the patent are directed to LAG525, pharmaceutical compositions comprising LAG525, nucleic acid molecules that code for the LAG525 antibody, an expression vector or host cell that comprises the nucleic acid molecules, and to the use of LAG525 in the manufacture of a preparation for the treatment of cancer or infectious disease.

LAG525 (INN: leramilimab) is a humanised form of Immutep’s IMP701 antibody which is out-licensed to Novartis AG.

The patent is co-owned by Novartis AG and Immutep S.A.S. and will expire on 13 March 2035. 

About IMP701 and LAG525
IMP701 is a therapeutic antagonist antibody originally developed by Immutep S.A. (now Immutep S.A.S.) to target LAG-3. This antibody plays a role in controlling the signalling pathways in both effector T cells and regulatory T cells (Treg). The antibody works by activating effector T cells by blocking inhibitory signals that would otherwise switch them off, and also by inhibiting Treg function that normally prevents T cells from responding to antigen stimulation. The antibody therefore removes two brakes that prevent the immune system from responding to and killing cancer cells. In contrast, some other antagonist LAG-3 antibodies in development target only the effector T cell pathway and don’t address the Treg pathway.

LAG525, a humanised form of IMP701, is being evaluated in several Phase I and/or Phase II clinical trials in combination with Novartis’ PD1 inhibitor spartalizumab for the treatment of various cancers. Novartis has full responsibility for the continued development of the antibody program and Immutep is eligible to receive development-based milestone payments and royalties on sales following commercialisation of the antibody.

Further information on the clinical studies may be obtained at:

https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03365791
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03499899
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02460224
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03742349
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03484923

About Immutep

Further information can be found on the Company’s website www.immutep.com or by contacting:

Australian Investors/Media:
Catherine Strong, Citadel-MAGNUS
+61 (0)406 759 268; cstrong@citadelmagnus.com

U.S. Media:
Tim McCarthy, LifeSci Advisors
+1 (212) 915.2564; tim@lifesciadvisors.com

This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Immutep Limited.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Immutep Announces Chinese Patent Grant for LAG-3 Antagonist Antibody LAG525 Sydney, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 27 August 2021 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), is pleased to announce the grant of patent no. ZL201580013695.X entitled “Antibody molecules to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Denarius Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
CytoDyn Appoints Seenu Srinivasan, Ph.D. as Executive Director of CMC Regulatory Affairs
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval for and Closing of Business ...
FAT Brands Inc. Announces Third Quarter Cash Dividend on Class A Common Stock and Class B Common ...
Osino Announces Filing of Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for Twin Hills Gold Project, ...
Sugarbud Announces Filing of Q2 2021 Financial Results and Provides Outlook for 2021
Iceland Seafood International hf: Positive results in 1H 2021 driven by good performance of Ireland and strong recovery of S-Europe ...
Huhtamaki partners with RiverRecycle and VTT to develop technology to tackle floating river waste. ...
Compagnie Financière Tradition: Adjusted operating profit before exceptional items of CHF 58.1m
Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
ING to appoint Marnix van Stiphout as chief operations officer, chief transformation officer and ...
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Uponor to acquire Capricorn S. A., a Polish manufacturer of components for heating and sanitary ...
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces the Construction of its First Lithium Vanadium ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...